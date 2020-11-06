Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill want to return for the Star Wars franchise

Lucas Film

Despite their characters’ stories appearing in the Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm allegedly believes there’s still more to tell about Ford’s Han Solo and Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

Harrison FordHan Solo and Mark HamillLuke Skywalker will forever be etched in the minds of Star Wars fans as two of three main characters in George Lucas’ epic space opera. While that’s more than enough legacy these two characters have left, they could be brought back in one or more new ventures from the franchise.

According to We Got This Covered which claims to have information from reliable sources, Lucasfilm wants both Hamill and Ford for future projects, which could be movies or TV series. Although their characters’ stories seem to end their travels, the studio believes there are still “some miles left in characters” and have “ideas for how to bring them back.”

Ford, Hamel W. Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia / General Leia) they’re all back. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens“But Solo was killed in the 2015 movie, which was the actor’s request. Leah continued to play a major role in the recent” Star Wars “trilogy, even though the actress died prematurely.”Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerIt greatly influenced her character’s storyline in the latest movie from Skywalker Saga.

Meanwhile, Luke Hamill is killed in the second movie, “Star Wars: The Last JediBut he returned as the ghost of power in “The Rise of Skywalker.” The actor was initially critical of his role in “The Last Jedi,” stating that he and director Rian Johnson had a “fundamental difference” in describing Skywalker and later expressed his regret for doing so. Statements, describing the film as “great for all time”.

Lucasfilm currently has the TV series “Star Wars,” “The Mandalorian, Which was released at Disney +. The studio is also developing another series of live events focusing on female characters.

For the next big screen project, the studio named Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige andMotorcycle rental“Helmet Taika Waititi To develop new separate Star Wars movies.