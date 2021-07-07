https://ria.ru/20210707/nato-1740345116.html

NATO responded sharply to Zelensky’s request to join the alliance

The Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Alliance, James Appathurai, said that the reforms do not guarantee Ukraine’s entry into NATO. RIA Novosti, 07.07.2021

Moscow, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the Alliance James Appathurai said that reforms do not guarantee Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and Appathurai explained that reforms are important, but that fulfilling the set conditions is not enough: not only Ukraine must be prepared for NATO membership, but also in NATO. Zelensky previously stated that Kiev is waiting for an invitation to NATO and does not intend to request one. According to him, Ukraine deserves to be a full member of the alliance “among powerful nations”. He added that in relations with NATO, Kiev chose the policy of the welcome guest. Meanwhile, at the summit in Brussels, NATO leaders supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join, but did not mention the timing of these countries’ possible entry into the military bloc. In December 2014, the Verkhovna Rada renounced the state of non-alignment of the Ukrainian state. In June 2016, joining NATO became a goal of the country’s foreign policy. At the same time, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen previously emphasized that in order to join the alliance, Kiev will need to achieve standards whose implementation will take a lot of time. Experts believe that Ukraine will not be able to apply for NATO membership in the next twenty years.

