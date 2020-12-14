Live Corona Virus News: The United States approaches 300,000 deaths; Trump “will be offered the vaccine” on Monday | world News

19:40

The Welsh government said all schools and colleges in Wales will offer rapid tests for coronavirus in the first program of its kind in the UK.

The 30-minute exams will be available starting next month, at the start of the school day for students or staff who have been in close contact with an infected person and are at risk of transmitting Covid-19.

This program is the first nationwide testing program for schools in the UK and follows the launch of group tests for many care homes and college students ahead of the Christmas holidays: