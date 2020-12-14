Live Corona Virus News: The United States approaches 300,000 deaths; Trump “will be offered the vaccine” on Monday | world News
20:12
19:57
19:40
The Welsh government said all schools and colleges in Wales will offer rapid tests for coronavirus in the first program of its kind in the UK.
The 30-minute exams will be available starting next month, at the start of the school day for students or staff who have been in close contact with an infected person and are at risk of transmitting Covid-19.
This program is the first nationwide testing program for schools in the UK and follows the launch of group tests for many care homes and college students ahead of the Christmas holidays:
19:10
Trucks carried suitcase-sized containers of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday – to launch the largest and most complex vaccine distribution project in the United States.
The long-awaited development comes against the backdrop of a raging pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 300,000 Americans amid a failed government response by the Trump administration that has made the United States the worst-affected country in the world.
While the progress on the vaccine is being celebrated across America, it also comes amid safety concerns and concerns about anti-vaccination sentiments that may hamper its rollout. There are also concerns of potential chaos with locals Vaccine distribution plans that vary widely, Lacking federal funding, and It will not reach everyone Even in an early population limited.
Despite these fears, however, the sight of trucks loaded with vaccines finally hit the road with the chant of a nation besieged by their suffering at the hands of the virus:
19:00
18:31