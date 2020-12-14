Live Corona Virus News: The United States approaches 300,000 deaths; Trump “will be offered the vaccine” on Monday | world News

US President Donald Trump claimed somewhat puzzlingly on Twitter that coronavirus vaccines were “on their way, five years ahead of schedule.”

Donald J Trump
(realDonaldTrump)

Vaccines are shipped on their way, five years ahead of schedule. The United States of America recovered. Enjoy the world. We love you all!


December 13, 2020





19:57

On Sunday, a poll showed that the approval rating of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains at its highest since taking office in 2019, despite the country experiencing the second most deadly outbreak of the Corona virus in the world.

Reuters: The Datafolha poll found that 37% of those surveyed saw the Bolsonaro government as great or good, unchanged from August, while 32% saw it as bad or bad, down two points.

Covid-19 has killed more than 180,000 people in Brazil, second only to the United States.

In September, Bolsonaro extended until the end of the year payments to low-income Brazilians who have been hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic, a program that boosted his popularity but caused tension with his financial team.

The monthly salary that began in April was halved to 300 riyals ($ 59) in September and paid to the poor and informal sector workers whose earnings were hit by the crisis.

The survey, which was conducted on 2016 people from December 8-10, had a margin of error of 2%.





19:40

Josh Halliday

The Welsh government said all schools and colleges in Wales will offer rapid tests for coronavirus in the first program of its kind in the UK.

The 30-minute exams will be available starting next month, at the start of the school day for students or staff who have been in close contact with an infected person and are at risk of transmitting Covid-19.

This program is the first nationwide testing program for schools in the UK and follows the launch of group tests for many care homes and college students ahead of the Christmas holidays:





19:10

Ed Pilkington

Trucks carried suitcase-sized containers of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday – to launch the largest and most complex vaccine distribution project in the United States.

The long-awaited development comes against the backdrop of a raging pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 300,000 Americans amid a failed government response by the Trump administration that has made the United States the worst-affected country in the world.

While the progress on the vaccine is being celebrated across America, it also comes amid safety concerns and concerns about anti-vaccination sentiments that may hamper its rollout. There are also concerns of potential chaos with locals Vaccine distribution plans that vary widely, Lacking federal funding, and It will not reach everyone Even in an early population limited.

Despite these fears, however, the sight of trucks loaded with vaccines finally hit the road with the chant of a nation besieged by their suffering at the hands of the virus:





19:00

New Zealand keeps foreign citizens in prison for up to 10 months after their release dates due to the lack of flights to deport them, due to the pandemic.

As of December 8, there were 15 people detained under court-issued arrest warrants so that they could be deported.

One person was held for 273 days, which coincides with the closure of New Zealand and international borders. Another was held for 245 days and a third person for 196 days.

Half of the detainees in the prison were overstay.

In March, New Zealand Airlines cut its international flights by 95% due to Covid-19.

Another problem, Immigration Minister Chris Favoy said, is that the epidemic has closed some borders completely, including some Pacific island states that were unwilling to take back their citizens and have limited capacity to manage returning deportees in isolation facilities.

Although the law does not limit how long a person with a deportation order can stay in prison, the intent is to deport the person as soon as possible.

Tuareki Delamere, an immigration consultant and former immigration minister, told Radio New Zealand that while it was justified to hold dangerous people in jail, it was unethical and unethical to imprison overstayers for indefinite periods.

The New Zealand Immigration Service confirmed that an additional 132 people, who had completed their sentences, were released into the community – with residency and reporting requirements – pending deportation.





18:31

Summary

Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s continuous live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, Helen Sullivan.

As I bring you the latest developments from around the world, you can contact me on Twitter Embed a Tweet.

The United States is about to celebrate the anniversary of the death of 300,000 people from the Corona virus in just under a year.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in the United States, which is one-fifth of the number in the world, is currently at 298,923.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to US President Trump, Vice President Pence, and other senior US officials starting Monday, according to Reuters reports.

A source told the news agency that essential staff in the White House and some officials in three branches of government will be vaccinated within the next ten days.

  • Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, died at the age of 52 After being hospitalized in neighboring South Africa, the tiny absolute monarchy said late Sunday.
  • The Dutch government will decide more stringent measures to combat the outbreak of the Corona virus in the Netherlands on Monday, The country recorded the largest increase in infections in more than six weeks.
  • Schools in Greenwich, southeast London, are required to close from Monday evening After the “accelerated growth” of the Coronavirus called for “immediate measures,” the council said, amid reports that the capital is likely to enter level 3 soon.
  • Bahrain approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Industries Group (Sinopharm) And it launched the electronic registration of the vaccine for citizens and residents. Citizens and residents over the age of 18 can register online to get the vaccine for free.
  • Mauritania has reimposed a night curfew in the face of a “worrying increase” in Covid-19 cases and deaths, President office said.
  • Greece has reported 693 new cases of coronavirus – the lowest daily number since mid-October. There were another 85 deaths.
  • Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that he is recovering from Covid-19, In his first televised appearance since he received treatment in a German hospital nearly two months ago.

READ  Polls for 2020 live: the latest rift between Trump and Biden as the election approaches

