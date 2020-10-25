NASA chooses Nokia to build the first mobile network on the moon

Nokia says it was chosen by the US space agency NASA to build the first cell phone Moon phone network.

The Finnish technology company recently announced that its Nokia Bell Labs division will build the lunar communication system. She said that NASA will put the equipment on the moon lander. The spacecraft is expected to reach the surface of the Moon in late 2022.

The Nokia announcement comes as the space agency continues preparations to send astronauts to the moon by 2024. NASA Artemis program It aims to establish a long-term human presence on the moon as a “warm-up” for the future Missions On Mars.

Earlier this month, NASA announced that it had awarded $ 370 million to 14 companies to provide technology for the moon landing program. Money will support studies Chilled fluid Administration And technologies related to energy storage and energy production on the lunar surface.

The space agency has also signed a deal to develop and test improved lunar landing systems. And private companies seek to Mine rocks and other resources on the moon.

The Nokia agreement is included in the latest NASA Awards for Private Enterprise. The space agency said it was paying the company $ 14.1 million to build the mobile network.

Nokia said its network will provide important communications for astronauts who need to work on the moon. This will include remote control Control of lunar vehicles and other equipment, in real time Mobility High-quality video and activities flow.

Equipment includes base station, Antennas And computer software. All equipment will be designed to withstand challenging launches, moon landings, and extreme conditions in space.

Nokia said the device is designed to configure or set up a 4G / LTE network on its own. Marcus Weldon is Nokia’s chief technology officer. Weldon said he sees 4G / LTE as a necessity to support “A. Sustainable Human presence on the surface of the moon. “

The company decided to use 4G instead of 5G, the latest mobile technology, because 4G has been available for a longer time and has proven so Reliability.

Nokia said its long-term goal is to bring the moon network to 5G technology in the future.

I’m Brian Lynn.

The Associated Press and Reuters reported this story. Bryan Lynn adapted the reports for VOA Learning English. George Puppy was the editor.

Words in this story

cell phone – It can be moved freely or easily

Task – n. An important task, and usually it involves traveling to a place

Chilled – It relates to the scientific study of extremely low temperatures and how they are produced

Administration – n. Control and regulation of something

remote control – Far into the distance

Mobility – n. Movement and driving of objects, such as ships or vehicles

flow – n. The activity of listening to or watching audio or video directly from the Internet

pneumatic – N. A structure made of metal rods or wires, often placed over a building or vehicle, which receives or transmits radio or television signals

Sustainable – Able to last over a period of time

Reliability – n. The ability to trust or believe it