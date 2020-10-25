Hornswoggle surprisingly enters the Shot Gauntlet summon in Impact’s Bound for Glory

1 hour ago Neville Carr
Pay-per-view feature from Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory caught on with Call Your Shot Gauntlet, and Swoggle was one of the surprising entries, which WWE fans might remember as Hornswoggle. Real name Dylan Mark Postl, Hornswoggle has not been in the WWE world for quite some time but is clearly what fans remember most as his recent entry into Impact Wrestling carried that title to a new company. The Call Your Shot Gauntlet featured ten unlisted entries, and Swoggle was surprisingly one of them.

Entering the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match (which gives the winner a chance at any major title they choose) as the ninth entrant overall, unfortunately, Swoggle’s time at Bound For Glory wasn’t long as he was largely disqualified right after his big entry.

Swoggle got into the ring and challenged Brian Myers, and he was quickly kicked out of the ring just as quickly as he got in. Fortunately, his elimination happened fairly quickly as the gauntlet got stronger as the match continued and more and more competitors entered the ring.

Hornswoggle wasn’t the only fashionable face to make a comeback, as Daivari was back in Impact Wrestling during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match as well. He lasted much longer than Swoggle did, but unfortunately did not reach the final singles match to determine the overall winner in the glove.

Pay-per-view Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory 2020 is now ongoing at the time of writing, You can learn more about pay-per-view here. The full card for a pay-per-view event is divided as follows:

  • Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bay v Tra Miguel v TJP vs Jordynne Grace vs Willie Mack – Six Way Scramble Match for the X Division Title
  • Eric Young (c) vs Rich Swan – Impact World Championship
  • Motor City Motor City Defender (C) vs Good Brothers vs North vs Ace Austin and Madman Fulton – 4-way team title match
  • Diona Borrazo (c) vs Kylie Ray – Knockout Championship
  • EC3 versus Moose at an undisclosed location
  • Eddie Edwards vs Ken Shamrock and Sami Calihan
  • Call you a shot gountlit
  • Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs Deaners

Let us know your thoughts on entering Swoggle in the comments!

