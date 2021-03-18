Nancy Pelosi is exclusively for Che tempo che fa

ROME, March 18 – US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be an exclusive guest at “Che Tempo Che Fa” by Fabio Fazio, Sunday, March 21 at 8 pm on Rai3. In the year that the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and the United States is being celebrated, Fabio Fazio will interview the Chamber’s first female president. Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives and made history in 2007 when she became the first woman to hold the position. Now, in her fourth term as president, Pelosi has made history again by regaining her position, second in the presidential succession streak, for the first time in more than 60 years. She is also the first president of the Italian-American Chamber and was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2008. For 33 years she represented San Francisco in Congress. She led the House Democrats group for 18 years, after being the leader of the group. He has been a powerful voice in defense of civil and human rights around the world for decades. Pelosi has a strong family tradition in the public sector in Baltimore, Maryland. Married to Paul Pelosi, she has five children and nine grandchildren. (handle).

(ANSA)