Nadal defeated Djokovic to win the tenth Rome Tennis Championship

Rafael Nadal, the second tennis player in the world, also shows the title. After defeating tennis player Novak Djokovic, World Hand Group 1 2-1, the “King of Clay” won the Roma Masters Championship for the tenth time.

The ATP Tour Masters 1000 Tennis 2021 Italian Open, also known as Rome Masters, in Rome, Italy on May 16th, is the final.

Rafael Nadal, a world-class tennis player from Spain and nine-time champion of this tournament, meets Novak Djokovic, one of the best tennis players in the world from Serbia.

The results showed Nadal winning 2-1 with a score of 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, achieving the title for the tenth time, the most in history. This was the 28th of Jugovich’s 57 victories.

After winning the Nadal Championship while defending the French Open, which begins on May 30th, the feeling said, “I have a great week. I am very happy.”