The government confirmed that multiple parts of England will move to higher levels this weekend.

Large swaths of the country will become Level 2 – or areas of the “ high ” COVID-19 coronavirus alert level – starting at 0001 on Saturday.

Millions more face Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, as talks continue.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the following districts will move to Level 2 from 0001 on Saturday:

Yorkshire and the Humber

East Yorkshire Department

Kingston upon Hull

Northeast Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

West Midlands

Dudley

Staffordshire

Telford and Riken

East Midlands

Amber Valley

Bolsover

Derbyshire Deals

Derby City

South Derbyshire, the entire High Peak

Charnwood

East of England

southeast

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We are still seeing a worrying rise in cases across the country, and it is clear that decisive action is needed.

We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas to high local COVID-19 preparedness this week.

“These restrictions are a challenge for all of us, but only by working together and following the rules will we lower infection rates.

Failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage.

“I would like to thank everyone who plays their part in breaking the transmission chains across the country.

“We will overcome this virus, but we must stick to each other as the winter months enter.”

Dudley Local Authority Leader, Council Member Patrick Harley, said: “I know everyone has made great efforts so far to help limit the spread of Coronavirus and I want to thank you for everything you’ve done.

Sadly, though, cases in Dudley, as is the case across the country, have continued to rise. Your efforts helped us stay at Level 1, the last authority in the West Midlands Joint Authority to do so, but we have now joined our neighbors.

“Our district will now move into the high-alert category, with further restrictions imposed, especially with regard to social mixing.

“It is important that we follow them. The numbers double every two weeks and we must act now to protect ourselves and our families, and we all have an obligation to take care of the elderly and vulnerable residents.

“We know that these are very difficult times for everyone, as they affect our lives and our economy, but we cannot emphasize how important it is to redouble our efforts and follow all national measures to protect each other.”

A source said political leaders in the northeast came together and agreed that the data support the region’s survival at Level 2.

They told the Palestinian News Agency: “The government accepted that the previous rise was due to students and that the cases are stabilizing.

“We need to monitor the residual accumulation of people in hospitals.”

The source said that the next meeting with the government regarding a possible level 3 status was expected to take place on Monday.

Nevertheless, talks are expected to continue regarding Birmingham, Leeds and West Yorkshire Hospitals Level 3. 98% of Leeds hospitals have been reported.

Yesterday, it was announced that the entire county of Nottinghamshire will be Level 3. More than eight million people will live under the most severe coronavirus measures when restrictions are in the eight Nottinghamshire districts – Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Broxtowe, Gedling, Mansfield, Newark, Sherwood, Nottingham and Rushcliffe – It comes into effect on 0001 on Friday.