The Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Foreign Affairs Committee met permanently: “Leave no effort to avoid an exacerbation of the crisis”

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives has met on a permanent basis to act urgently on the developments of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

“Leave no stone unturned to avoid that very dangerous precipitation in these hours will be followed by a more dramatic deterioration of the crisis.It is the appeal ofOffice of the Presidentto be completed by the representatives of the groups, from House Foreign Affairs CommitteeHe met this morning to discuss developments in the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. It was decided to invite the committee on a permanent basis to monitor any possible development of the crisis urgently. In the morning the chief ash He will hold contacts for consultations with the heads of external committees in Verkhovna Rada Ukraine, From Russian State Duma and parliaments of major European countries and the United States.

Today, at 2 p.m., the committee will hold a hearing for the ambassador Maurizio MassariPermanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations in New York. Thursday 25 February President Facino She will take part in the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defense Policy (CFSP / CSDP) in Paris, which will be attended by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, and the chairmen of the external committees of all EU parliaments.