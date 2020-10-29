Heatmap shows the true extent of Covid infection rates among young people in Nottingham

The government-released heat map shows the stark rates of coronavirus infection among young people in Nottinghamshire – and how it spreads to an older population.

Nottinghamshire Move Up To Level 3 “Very High” Covid-19 Alert Level 12.01 AM on Friday October 30th.

The government has revealed that only Nottingham residents between the ages of 17 and 21 currently have a weekly Covid infection rate of 918 per 100,000 people.

For comparison, the part worst affected in England currently is Blackburn with Darwin registering 774.9 cases per 100,000 people of all age groups, according to the latest figures.

In a report released on October 28, the government said: “In Nottinghamshire, infection rates are among the highest in the country and continue to rise rapidly.

The weekly case rate is 364 people per 100,000 in Nottinghamshire County, it is 239 per 100,000 people over 60 and it rises to 772 per 100,000 in people 17 to 21 years old.

In Nottingham, the current weekly case rate per 100,000 rises to 493 cases per 100,000, with 918 cases per 100,000 between the ages of 17 and 21.

“As of October 20, there were 194 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in University of Nottingham’s hospitals, with 11 beds for mechanical ventilation occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients.”

Data in the heat map below, provided by the public the health England’s Nottinghamshire site shows how Covid cases remained high throughout October between 16-29 years old.



(Photo: Public Health England)



The largest number of cases during October was 1609.

But it also shows how these cases are now starting to infect the older residents of the county.

At the start of October, there were only 25 people over the age of 60 with a confirmed case of COVID in Nottinghamshire.

By October 21, that number had risen sharply to 239.

The heat maps below show case data between age groups for each of the Nottinghamshire regions.



(Photo: Public Health England)



Drastic measures will be taken on Friday October 30 as the county enters Level 3.

The sale of alcoholic beverages in stores will be prohibited after 9 PM and tattoo parlors, nail tanning salons, nail salons, and piercing services should be closed.

Gyms and hairdressers will be open, as will cinemas, hotels and theaters.

Residents should not mingle with anyone who does not live in or have formed a support bubble with them, in any indoor setting, in any private park, or in most outdoor hospitality venues and events whose tickets are booked.

Besides, people should not mix in a group of more than six people in an outdoor public place such as a park, beach, countryside, public park, or outdoor sports stadiums / facilities;

All pubs and bars in the county should be closed, unless they serve large meals.

The government added that people should try to avoid traveling outside the “very high” alert level or entering a very high alert level area, other than for work, education, care responsibilities, or travel as part of a longer trip.

Residents should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK, and others should avoid staying overnight in a very high alert zone.