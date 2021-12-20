Morocco put on Israel’s red list for travel

cOn Monday, December 20, the government of Naftali Bennett decided to follow up on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health by approving the decision to place ten countries, including Morocco, on its red list of international travel bans.

After registration a The first Omicron case in Morocco, Israel has decided to put the kingdom on the list of countries deemed “at high risk” for importing this type of Covid-19 into Israel. Along with Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Turkey, the United States, Canada and Hungary, Morocco is now on this regularly updated list.

Even if the door opens to a special mandate, the confirmation of this list on which Morocco appears has not yet been endorsed by the “Constitution, Law and Justice” committee of the Israeli parliament. After that, the ban will affect all Israelis and permanent residents of Israel wishing to visit these ten countries. It will also apply to all foreigners from countries on this red list who wish to travel to Israel.

These 10 new countries join an already long list of countries where the ban has been imposed. Last Sunday, the parliamentary committee agreed to include the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France and Sweden on this list. These countries are in addition to the United Kingdom, Denmark, South Africa and dozens of other countries in Africa.

On the same day, data from the Israeli Ministry of Health showed 1,004 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in the country. Omicron’s number of cases stood at 175 as of Monday, December 21, according to data from Israel’s Ministry of Health.