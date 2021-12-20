Sergi Roberto will undergo surgery in Finland due to a muscle injury

bad news for Sergi Roberto. And bad too Xavi Hernandez, who was not able to enjoy the versatile side. He will not be able to because Barcelona have announced that he will have to undergo surgery in Finland to overcome the muscle injury he has sustained in recent weeks.

Barcelona has not indicated how long he could stop, but it will be about three months, at least, until he reaches four. But the club did not want to give data on the return of the midfielder to football activity.

He had obtained medical clearance before the derby match against Espanyol, but was back again. Now there is no longer any room for conservative treatment. Barcelona stated, “He will undergo surgery in the next few days for an injury he sustained in the rectus femoris in the right leg.

Not renewed yet

The operation will be in Finland and the doctor will perform it Lacey LampinenAnd The same person who intervened Osman Dembele. In this caseAnd in Sergi Roberto, he will be under the supervision of the medical services of FC Barcelona.

The player, who has played 12 of 19 official matches this season, also comes at a delicate moment as he continues without being renewed by Barcelona.

From January 1, the player is free to negotiate with any club after continuing without reaching an agreement with Barcelona

Related news

At the age of 29, he is one of the leaders of Barcelona and his contract expires on June 30, 2022. They have been negotiating an extension of their contract for weeks and weeksBut that hasn’t happened yet, so his future at the Camp Nou is complicated. Waiting, of course, for the decision that Xavi will make. He has not played since October 27 in Vallecas, which is Koeman’s last match.

That injury, which occurred a year ago in the confrontation with Atletico in Metropolitano, puts the midfielder in such a complicated situation, thwarting all his plans, Being even an essential piece for Luis Enrique in particular. From January 1, but simultaneously with the period of his withdrawal, he can freely negotiate with any club.