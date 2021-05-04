Coronavirus: The situation is still very bad in India, and the epidemic is already receding at home

So far, 153,193,587 people have been infected worldwide by the Coronavirus pandemic, with 3210,123 deaths and 89935615 survivors at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, CET, according to the Tuesday morning summary. The previous day, 152,502,340 people were recorded, with 3,199,106 deaths, according to MTI reports.

The infection is present in 192 countries and territories. Experts say the number of diagnosed cases does not accurately reflect the reality because the number of tests is somewhat limited in every country, and registration criteria also differ. According to official data, a disease called Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the most affected in the United States, with 32,470,920 infected so far and 577,500 deaths.

In India, 19,925,604 people were infected and 218,959 deaths were recorded. In Brazil, 14,779,529 people were infected and 408,622 killed. In France, 5717160 people were injured, and 105,291 deaths were recorded. In Turkey, 4900121 people have been registered so far, and the number of deaths, according to official figures, reached 41,191, and in Russia, the number of confirmed injuries increased to 4,776,844, and the number of deaths rose to 109,341.

In the UK, there were 4,437,505 people infected and 127,797 people had died from the disease. In Italy, there are 4,050,708 injuries and 121,433 deaths. In Spain, 3,540,430 injuries and 78,293 deaths were recorded. In Germany, 3438,186 were injured and 83,605 died. In Argentina, there are 3,021,179 injured and 64,792 dead. There are 2,805,756 injuries and 68,105 deaths in Poland.

Cover photo: Getty Images