Finland’s epic comeback against Sweden gives them a straight pass into hockey quarter-finals

February 13, 2022

with a goal Harry Besonnin In overtime, the Finnish men’s ice hockey team Shine in the most exciting matches so far in the Olympic tournament Beijing 2022 By brewing back in the last period to 4-3 win over a similar one from Sweden And secure all of the driving group c as their Direct pass to the quarter-finals of the competition.

In the fencing that determined first place in the sector, The second half was a nightmare for Finlandvictim of their own mistakes caused by lack of discipline, including Marcus Granlund sent off For an illegal blow to the face Philip Holmwhich resulted in Three goals from the Swedish national team in the power of play via Lucas Woolmark, Lucas Bengson and Anton Landerwhile shaping up to be a comfortable win for the team with three crowns.

but nevertheless, Sumi’s group hasn’t lowered its arms And less than a quarter of an hour has passed since the game hour Zero break by Teemu Hartikainen When 16 seconds of numerical superiority remain for a penalty kick Jacob de la Rosewhile at 56, back in the power game, Lero Baccarinin He scored on a counter-attack and less than two minutes later Score two goals to force overtime.

Already in extra time and motivated on his part, Finland was rewarded for its perseverance with a goal scored by Harry Pessonen A shot from a medium distance to end the match with the Finns winning.

With this result, Finland retains first place in Group C With a total of 8 points while Sweden should settle for second place in this sector With the aim of qualifying directly to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

