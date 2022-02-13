German Football League, Match Day 22 – Hoffenheim continues its path towards Europe: TSGovereign vs Arminia – Bundesliga – Soccer

Hoffenheim under high pressure in the early stages

Hoffenheim started with ambition and developed three standards early on. Bielefeld had to sort himself out first. The DSC had no access, especially on the wings – and never had it in the game’s overtime track.

In the case of a TSG free kick from the half of the field, striker Ihlas Bebou made a good run in the penalty area, Bielefeld sleeps en masse. Diadie Samasiko, making his Bundesliga debut in 2022 after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations, ended up in chaos – with Alessandro Schopf leading the ball (fourth).

Ratter had the best chance in the early stages after a small cross from Florian Grealish, but I saw him not accurate enough (14) in the Bielefeld goal.

Brunner removes just behind the line – TSG celebrates

Then Hoffenheim took the lead shortly thereafter. Defender Hubner climbed after a cross from David Raum and headed to the lower edge of the crossbar. From there, the ball hit the back of Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and entered the goal. Cédric Brunner’s act came too late, throwing the ball off the line.

This season, TSG had problems when they came under heavy attack – but Arminia didn’t manage to put the three defenders under pressure often. Also because Arminen had a lot to defend in the back line.

Big Chance for Sierra – Space is spinning on the left

Bielefeld’s best chance in the first half came surprisingly: striker Jani Sera Grealich was defeated after a cross by Schopf, and TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had to make a great save (34).

Hoffenheim still has a clear advantage when it comes to shots on goal (12:4 in the first half): Monas Dabur hit the crossbar (43) and scored TSG’s 16th goal this season. The cross came again from untamed space. Christoph Baumgartner missed another big chance (45).

Brunner warning shot for TSG, ratter with the answer

The start in the second half showed that Bielefeld was still unexpected. After a quick counterattack, Brunner failed to post (49).

Bitter for Armenia at this urgent point: Shortly thereafter, Rotter used his personal fifth chance to score. Bielefeld wasn’t fast enough after a chance defended by TSG, and then Dabbur managed to cross without pressing – and Rotter was just as easy to tackle and make it 2-0.

Pieper should come down after a head injury

Then Bielefeld defender Amos Bieber had to go down after an aerial duel that included a head injury, with Guilherme Ramos (57) coming in in his place. After a good hour, Bielefeld managed to pull the four linebackers up just a little higher than he had in the first round. This increased the pressure on Hoffenheim, but also gave the hosts space that the TSG had not used enough.

There was still a shock moment for Raum – the accidental player number one collapsed in the final stage without any impact on the opponent (75). However, after a short period of treatment, he was able to go on and celebrate victory at the end with his teammates on the field.

Hoffenheim in Wolfsburg, Bielefeld vs Union

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim should play VfL Wolfsburg in Round 23. Meanwhile, Arminia Bielefeld welcomes 1. FC Union Berlin on Pain (Saturday, February 19, 2022, 3:30pm).