Gerard Mcmurray torna su Netflix con “The Formula”

“Gerard McMurray” returns to Netflix with the movie “The Formula” starring Robert De Niro and John Boyega

Gerard McMurray (The First Night of Resurrection And the Netflix movie Silence symbol) He returns to Netflix with a new original project, titled Formula. McMurray He will be the screenwriter, director, and producer for the film through the production company he recently founded, Buppie Productions. In the cast: Robert De Niro, John Boyega. Puyega He recently starred in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small ax, Critically acclaimed. Previous titles include a trilogy, sequel to star Wars H Detroit. The project is part of the general agreement between Jane Rosenthal and Perry Welch with Netflix.

In the movie, a Formula 1 miracle driver is forced to lead a gang of criminals to save the only family he has left.

About Tribeca production Tribeca Productions was founded in 1988 by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal in New York. Since its inception, the company has produced more than 30 movies, with global sales of over $ 2 billion. The films and series produced so far have garnered 12 Academy Awards and 20 Emmy Award nominations, in addition to countless Grammy and Critics Awards.

Tribeca Netflix’s most recent productions include: The Irishman (2019) by Oscar-nominated Martin Scorsese, Best Picture by the National Board of Review, When They See Us (2019) by Ava DuVernay, Emmy-nominated and award-winning mini-series to Peabody, and finally Quincy (2018), Grammy Award-winning documentary, Rashida Jones and Al Hicks.

About Buppie Productions Gerard McMurray recently founded Buppie Productions, dedicated to producing movies and TV content with interesting and culturally relevant stories.

About Gerard McMurray Gerard McMurray holds degrees from Howard University and the University of Southern California’s Master of Fine Arts program. He produced the successful independent film Next stop is Fruitvale Station It is straightforward The law of silenceAnd the The First Night of Resurrection H “Replay(Episode of Twilight Zone). McMurray’s upcoming projects include directing and writing the action movie Silver bear For Lionsgate with Michael B. Poker With Derek Koolstad, Author and Screenwriter John Wake, For Sony Pictures with John Davis production, and finally directing and executive production of a serialized version of The ghost who sat at the door Lee Daniels fools into FX.