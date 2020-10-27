Monday updates: Betis County has reported two deaths linked to COVID-19; The second largest number of deaths is in Central Missouri

Update 6:20 pm: The Betis County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths since the last update on Friday.

According to the department, the total number of cases increased from 59 to 1727.

The number of new active cases decreased from 21 to 451.

The number of recoveries increased by more than seven percent to 1,250.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained the same at 18.

The province’s positivity rate is 11.7 percent, as of the last update on October 17th.

There are three main metrics according to the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) when it comes to hospitals which are medical bed availability, ICU availability and ventilator availability.

According to MHA, both the ventilator and bed are available in green near the next level. Yellow ICU availability is 29 percent.

Treatment numbers at Bonn County Hospital are close to their highest record in a week

Update 5:30 pm: Colombia / Bonn County Public Health and Human Services reported 25 new cases, the lowest new case in a province since October 12.

The number of active cases decreased from 49 to 340. This is the lowest number of active cases in the province since October 13, with 338 cases recorded.

The province has reported a total of 5,956 cases and 5,600 recoveries according to the new dashboard.

The five-day average continues the downtrend, dropping to 43 on Monday from a weekend high of 52 on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ministry of Health has reported a large number of other hospitalizations. The department reports 90 hospitalizations, the record number being 91 one week in advance, on October 19.

The population of Bonn County accounts for 20 percent of all hospitalizations.

The county has reported 31 patients in the intensive care unit and 15 of them are on ventilators.

According to Bonn County’s COVID-19 Information Center, there are still no issues with hospitals.

The 14-day CPS rate rose slightly to 40.9, its highest level since September 29.

The region saw a slight rise since October 14 but remained in the 39 to 41 range for the past week.

Several counties in mid-Missouri have reported deaths from the coronavirus

Update 4:21 pm: Randolph, Monito, and Osage County each report one death from COVID-19 per county as they all update new information for their counties.

The Osage County Health Department A new death associated with the new coronavirus is reported.

According to county officials, cases of COVID-19 in Osage County nearly quadrupled in the past month.

Writing from the section on Facebook, Kim Sallin wrote that last week Osage County was leading the state in the number of cases per population.

The county reports 517 total cases, 90 active cases, and 425 recoveries.

The department reported that they have hired new employees and work tirelessly to reach all cases.

The department informs that tomorrow, they will be tracing the connection from Department of Health and Elderly Services Osage County Health Department will assist our investigations as the current volume is too large for our staff to handle in a timely fashion.

The majority of recent cases in the province last month contracted the virus as a result of large events or gatherings in which no social distancing was practiced and masks were not worn. From one cluster, in particular, 25% of reported contacts turned out to be positive.

In Randolph County, the Department of Health also reported one death, which is the eighth death associated with the coronavirus.

According to the dashboard update, the county has 11 fewer active cases which brings the total to 185.

The county update includes 13 active cases currently in hospital, 22 of the new cases linked to Moberly Correctional Center and 15 new cases linked to the outbreak at another living facility within the county.

There are 52 new cases in total, bringing the total to 673.

Recoveries are reported to have risen to 480.

The Monito County Health Center The tenth death of a resident of Monito County from COVID-19 is reported.

The resident was in his 60s.

Miller County reports COVID-19 death; The Montgomery County Department of Health is changing opening hours due to an increase in cases

Update 3:45 p.m.: Miller County Health Center is fixing 19 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Death attributable to COVID-19 includes individuals who have been identified as a positive COVID-19 case and have died as a result of this disease or from a death certificate where COVID-19 has been listed as the primary or contributing cause of death.

According to their dashboard, the county is reporting 48 new cases. This brings the total number of cases in the governorate to 950.

The province is reporting 148 active cases, up 15 percent since Friday.

The dashboard reports 25 new recoveries. The province has reported 783 recoveries since March.

In Montgomery County, the county health department reported an increase in cases forcing them to change work hours starting Thursday.

The county has not reported new numbers since Friday. But they updated on October 21 and October 23. The difference between last Wednesday and Friday is 29.

Our health department working hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 2:00. This will give employees the opportunity to conduct investigations into cases and other work required to continue providing services to residents of Montgomery County.

Once cases start to decline, officials say, they will adjust business hours accordingly.

The Jefferson City School District will be closed for Thanksgiving week

Update 2:45 pm: The Jefferson City School District will be closing its buildings throughout the Thanksgiving week.

JC School Principal Tim Linthacum announced the change in a letter to parents on Monday.

Schools were already scheduled to graduate Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of that week. Linthacum wrote that the district will now be out on Mondays and Tuesdays of that week.

“Every building across the area will be closed throughout the week so that all of our staff will have a chance to rest, refuel and return to school” in the seat “after being rejuvenated to continue the semester before the winter break,” Linthacom wrote.

Thanksgiving Day is November 26.

The district faced some challenges over the past two months after reopening its buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in Jefferson City prep schools returned to classes on Monday after being discharged for two weeks due to the number of staff in quarantine.

The district has reported 112 students and 77 employees have been infected with the Coronavirus since the school started. A further 260 students and 39 staff members were considered to have close contact with people who tested positive.

The Missouri positive rate for COVID-19 has reached new highs

Update 9:27 AM: Missouri’s COVID-19 positivity reached a new high on Monday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The Missouri Department of Health and Services Coronavirus Dashboard said: The statewide positivity rate was 22.7%..

According to the department’s calculation, the rate has been over 20% since October 14th.

New data published on the state’s dashboard said Missouri has reported 1,527 cases of infection since Sunday. The health department said the state added five virus-related deaths on Monday, rising to 2,810 from 2,805 the previous day.

Missouri ranked 11th in the country for new COVID-19 cases over the past week with 11,095 cases reported, according to the dashboard. It included the state ranked seventh for coronavirus deaths, with 65 deaths during the same time period.

Hospitalization data from the Department of Health said 1,399 were in Missouri hospitals due to COVID-19.

Cole County RV moves 7-12 degrees online

Cole County RV Hee Transferring multiple study levels online As of Monday, a post on the district’s website said.

District officials said grades 7 through 12 will remain default until November 9.

The site said elementary school students and teachers will attend personal classes on Monday.

Decisions about sports will be made in high school at a later time, according to the site.

School leaders said hot meals will be available to students in virtual learning. Meals must be requested before 8:30 AM with delivery at 10:45 AM behind the primary school cafeteria.