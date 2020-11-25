MLS Playoffs Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 0 vs New England Revolution 2 Final

Game updates:

90 + 6 ‘- Game over but everyone heads each other after some words with Glesnes. Successful season for boys in blue, disappointing playoff game.

90 + 4 ‘- Bedoya is on the ground, holding his leg. Arena reminds the referee that he only has one minute left in the match.

90 + 2 ‘- Also, Bruce and I think Jim is clearly not paying attention to the state’s new mask mandate.

90 + 1 ‘- If you wanted to know Revs’ strategy, Bruce Arena just shouted “We’re killing the game.”

90 ‘- Al Ittihad should make some magic here in injury time, they have five more minutes left in the season.

89 ‘- Revs is doing a double swap here.

88 ‘- Paulster is yellow-carded.

87 ‘- Buchanan returned to the field to sell a foul. They are also taking their time to resume the game.

85 ‘- Amy performed by Al Kindy here to draw the error near the right-hand flag.

82 ‘- Al Ittihad has short play on the right side and can be easily defended by tournaments. Union was able to recover it, get a shot from the top of the box and get saved.

80 ‘- Al Ittihad needs a lot of help and energy here in what could be the last ten minutes of the season.

78 ‘- Revs builds a submarine here with Bou exiting and replacing it with Tommy McNamara.

76 ‘- Fontana is brought in to replace Gaddis. He enters Fontana and makes an impact with a cross that gives U a corner kick. Revs is able to scan it.

73 ‘- Wagner showed a yellow card to knock down Jill.

72 ‘- Gaddis has a great turn near the right-angle flag and he is able to attempt a cross pass into the penalty area and head out into a corner. The service is really easily defensible.

70 ‘- Twenty minutes left in this union really needs to increase the pressure here. The corner from New England enters the penalty area and bounces with Blake able to save the ball. Revs are still up 2-0

68 ‘- Elsinho arrives late to the ball and Caldwell fouls inside the Revs penalty area.

66 ‘- Revs is making a change here with Kellyn Rowe coming to Banbury

65 ‘- Another attacking opportunity, easily blocked by New England defense.

63 ‘- Al-Ittihad has a free kick from the right side and kicks it perfectly in the middle of the penalty area. Przybylko gets head over heels and is saved.

62 ‘- Alitihad makes a double swap here Aronson and Santos are pulled out and replaced by Jack Elliott and Corey Burke

60 ‘- Al Ittihad is still trying to carry out the attack, but the ball is out to take the goal kick.

54 ‘- Santos’ shot is blocked.

46 ‘- The match returned at 9:16

Ilsinho sub-team come in first half in place of Martinez

45 + 1 ‘- the whistle of the first half. The teams head to the locker room at 9:02.

45 + 1 ‘- We only have one minute of injury time here in the first half.

45 ‘- a gentle move by U earns them a corner kick. However the swing to another relative is cleared by Revs.

43 ‘- Wagner tries to push the ball forward to Montero, who was offside.

41 ‘- We got great taste on the court.

40 ‘- Martinez scores a free kick near the center edge. The Union now shows some energy but stops when Bedoya is called in to infiltrate.

Side note: What a turbulence in the Toronto / Nashville game with Nashville picking up the W and sending TFC back to Canada.

36 ‘- Kacper Przybylko, with a new sense of energy, does a tough tackle and enters the judgment book with a yellow card.

36 ‘- Kacper Przybylko headed the ball into the penalty area, but was blocked.

31 ‘- The first 30 minutes of this popularity Al Ittihad did not score any shots on goal and lacked a possession game. Not in a worst season but not one of their best this season, they are sitting 47%. Also, among their cross passes so far in this match, there was no Al Ittihad player on the receiving end.

30 ‘- U’s back streak continues with Buchanan’s dirty, absolutely unmarked dribbling inside the box, tossing it into the back of the net. Revs 2-0.

28 ‘- Al Ittihad angled from the right side sends it in, but is pushed away.

25 ‘- A free kick from the right side and a shot in the middle of the penalty area, where Boxa heads home. Acceleration up to 1-0

23 ‘- A quick look at the Out of Town Scoreboard … Nashville just scored 1-0 at 107’

22 ‘- FC Santos is trying to cross him into the penalty area from the right side but is easily dealt with by Revs.

20 ‘- Bou takes off from the center of the box and splits it right, just like any of my golf swings.

18 ‘- Kessler meets the referee. It looks like Arena should continue the match and that Pryzbylko falls to the field and catches his arm.

16 ‘- Martinez who was diving to get the ball is kicked in the head and the ball is now a corner for Revs. It swings inwards from the right side of the grid and is erased by the union.

13 ‘- Lazy rotation and roughly commissioned by Martinez. Poe’s shot deflected and headed slowly across the front of the net.

12 ‘- Gaddis slipped to give New England the first corner in the match. The service will be from the left side. It swings in the center of the box and is easily erased by the union.

5′- Aaronson down the right flank delivers a rebound to Monteiro, who missed the shot.

3 ‘- Al Ittihad in blue will defend the river here in the first half. Early attacks rose to the left side of the field.

1 ‘- the football play-off kickoff in Chester with kick-off at 8:16.

Starting formations:

Philadelphia Federation:

New England Revolution:

Availability:

union:

Out: Jack de Vries (M) – Concussion Protocol

Revolution:

Outside: Luis Caicedo (middle) – right knee injury

Outside: Cristian Penilla (F) – left foot fracture

How to watch

Where: Subaru Park – Chester

when: 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24

Television: ESPN and ESPN Sports

flow: ESPN ApplicationAnd the fuboTV *

The officials

Rule: Joseph Dickerson

Assistant referees: Catherine Nesbitt, Adam Winkowski

Fourth officialPhotography: Pazacus

Where: David Gantar