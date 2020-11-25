SpaceX Starlink launched: The Falcon 9 continues to be the backbone of record-breaking

SpaceX



SpaceX launched the sixteenth installment of Starlink satellites with broadband From Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday at 6:13 pm PDT, setting a world record for Falcon 9 rockets.

Boosting a new set of orbiting guidance devices has become routine for Elon Musk’s missile company as it works on Building a huge constellation

With thousands of individual satellites in low Earth orbit. But this assignment puts a new feather in the musk cap.

The Falcon 9 first stage made its seventh flight and landing, which is a new milestone for the company to recycle missiles. The booster previously flew on four Starlink missions and a pair of a larger communications satellite.

SpaceX’s booster landed on the drone of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean shortly after launch, and was also slated to attempt to capture the nasal cone halves, or sideways, of another pair of ships. The two halves of the gift were also recycled, with the half making its second flight and the other third.

The mission – the company’s 23rd mission of 2020 – comes a few days after SpaceX It sent a new NASA and ESA satellite into orbit.

Another Saturday morning Falcon 9 took off from Vandenburg Air Force Base In California, the new NASA / European Space Agency Sentinel 6 Michael Freilich satellite is designed to monitor global sea level rise and improve weather forecasting.

Originally, Starlink was scheduled to launch only 10 hours after the Sentinel 6 mission launched but was delayed a few days due to technical and weather issues.

SpaceX is chasing its first thousand of its Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit as it works to expand its range Public beta tester, Is currently served to a limited number of clients in Canada and the northern United States.

