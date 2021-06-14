Live from dpa news channel قناة

COPENHAGEN (AP) – Anathan “ana” Pham left the Dota-2 roster at OG Esports. In a press release, the 21-year-old Australian announced that he is finally splitting from professional Dutta. The double world champion is now missing a player in the regional qualifying round for the World Championships.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while, but I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life,” Anna said on the OG website. “In short, Dota has been most of my life for some time now, and I’m just beginning to appreciate the other things in my life that I want to learn more about and explore.”

With the Australian player still relatively unknown at the time, OG won the Boston Major, Kiev Major and the first team to twice win the Dota “International” World Cup in 2018 and 2019. After repeated breaks, Anna recently returned for the second season of Dota Pro Circuit Again, it achieved only modest results.

