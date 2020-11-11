Warriors exit the road with grace; Patang pier bolts

14 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Louisa Morales (Philstar.com) – November 11, 2020 – 3:22 pm

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – NLEX Road Warriors and Meralco Bolts scored victories in the first two matches of the last day of the Philippine PBA Cup elimination at the AUF Sports Arena & Cultural Center on Wednesday.

The Rod Warriors, who failed to secure a spot in post-season, ended their journey in the PBA bubble largely after bunker residents TerraFirma Dyip, 127-101, crushed in the first game of the day.

Led by Kiefer Ravena and Raul Soyud, Road Warriors did an easy job for the hapless Dyip with five different players finishing two numbers to lead them to a 5-6 record in the bubble.

Ravenna scored the highest goals for NLEX with 23 points in several minutes of play. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

Old Man Soyud, for his part, collected 16 points, five boards and fifteen cents.

Veteran Asi Taulava, whose retirement is now in the air, scatters 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, Meralco Bolts held back the NorthPort team he was also managing, 80-73, to bolster their hopes of finishing the top four in the post-season period.

Although Batang Pavement was able to shrink the lead in garbage time, Bolts were effectively controlling most of the game.

Bong Quinto led the way for a balanced team effort with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Chris Newsom and Besser Amer contracted 11 and 10 points, respectively.

READ  Paul Scholes reveals hunch on Manchester United form after Aston Villa win

They now join four other teams with 7-4 identical records.

Up to seven teams can tie in second place to gain the advantage of winning twice before reaching the quarter-finals.

The PBA quotient rule will be used to solve the parity congestion problem.

