Miley Cyrus Covered “Zombie” By The Cranberries And You Have To See It

Miley Cyrus might really be a rock star. The 27-year-old singer gave a 12-minute live Whiskey a Go Go show in Los Angeles on October 17 at Save Our Stages Fest, continuing her recent habit of covering beloved rock songs.

For this performance, Cyrus performed two songs and concluded with her latest single, “Midnight Sky”. It opened with the song “Boys Don’t Cry” from The Cure, followed by “Zombie” by The Cranberries, and “Zombie” was the highlight of the group.

Miley Cyrus Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” | NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus covered “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Zombie” at Save Our Stages Fest

Cyrus ‘low, hoarse voice was a perfect fit for the Cranberries’ hit. In the comments section of the video, which was originally broadcast live on YouTube, fans praised the performance.

One fan said, “Women Can Sing Anything, Premium Zombie Cover”. Another contradiction in saying how impressive is the new era of Cyrus.

They said, “She’s so different from other pop stars nowadays, she really knows how to reinvent herself.” People on Twitter also can’t get enough.

As one fan WroteMiley Cyrus sings zombies, oh my God, I didn’t know I needed that in my life.

“Miley Cyrus Covering Zombie by The Cranberries … She Was Born to Be a Rock Star” He said.

Other Save Our Stages Fest shows have included Brittany Howard, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Rise Against, and The Roots. The event was a fundraising campaign aimed at helping popular music venues stay open during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Celebrities can’t get enough of Miley Cyrus’ rocky covers

Celebrities have also been interacting with Cyrus’ “Zombie” cover.

The Hanna Montana Alum shared a clip of her performance on Instagram after the show, and Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart was blown away.

The actress commented on the post saying, “The Holy Queen of Rock and Roll.”

Cyrus makeup artist, Janice Daoud, also commented on the star’s Instagram post with the simple phrase “Incredible.”

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus did a cover together for Backyard Sessions

Outside of her #SOSFest performance, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer has been providing amazing covers as part of her Backyard Sessions series rebooted on MTV Unplugged. On Friday, October 16th, Cyrus and her younger sister Noah Cyrus made a rare joint show. The sister duo performed Noah’s song “I Got High so I saw Jesus,” which is a slow motion song from their album released in May 2020. The end of it all.

Cyrus also performed Britney Spears “Gimme More” And the Cardigan Communications During the Backyard sessions, on June 27, she performed a cover for Help the Beatles! For the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future event.

Chrissy Teigen’s reaction to Cyrus’ performance of the classic Beatles song was in September, TwitterShe looks like a dolly angel smoking weed. Her voice is totally different than anyone out there now. I love him.

The former Disney Channel star hasn’t released an album since May 2019 she is comingBut it released “Midnight Sky” and the recording live by “Heart of Glass” by Blondie As individuals. We hope Cyrus also ditches her “Zombie” cover and continues to produce these awesome covers.