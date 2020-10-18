Start Up Ep 1: Nam Da Reum Off His Feet in His Emotional Breakout episode; Suzy wins hearts

9 hours ago Neville Carr
Start-Up premiered its episode on Saturday. Packed with all the emotion and some stunning visuals, the series definitely got off to a good start.

The first episode of Start-Up aired Saturday night, October 17th, on tvN and was not something we were ready for. New drama stars Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho and Kang Han Na are in the lead. Those who haven’t watched the episode yet, a warning that there are spoilers ahead. The first episode of the series was filled with emotions, with tears streaming down our faces by the time the episode ended. The first episode revisited the past of the four characters.

While revealing that Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and Won In Jae (Kang Han Na) were sisters, the episode also showed that Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Sun Ho) was involved in the sisters’ past in an unimaginable way. We watched the trio’s past through their younger selves. Although all the young artists brilliantly performed their roles, Nam Da Ryum undoubtedly emerged as a younger version of Han Ji-pyung also known as Good Boy.

The actor once again proved that he was born to be an actor. His on-screen presence, alchemy with Seo Dal-Mi’s grandmother, and that heartbreaking scene as he parted from Grandma raised the ring level. Moreover, Heo Jung Eun who played the younger version of Seo Dal Mi didn’t leave any dryness at home with her performance. Obviously, we weren’t the only ones who felt this way. Check out some of the tweets flocking about the actor.

Aside from Nam Da Ryum, Suzy was gushing with fans. Not only does she give a touching performance, but she has also caught everyone’s attention with her heart-wrenching look. To top the episode, the episode featured a few moments of Spring, where flowers were shown, enhancing the scenes that characterize the actress and singer. Check out some of the reactions below:

What do you think of Start-Up Episode 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

