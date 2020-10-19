Vicki Ganfalson: Kelly Dodd ‘is the true meaning of pig’

Vicki Gonfalson might not be carrying an orange anymore Real Housewives of Orange County But it is still part of the drama. OG of the OC has been criticized by former co-stars Shannon Bedor and Kelly Dodd, which is not something you’ll allow. Gonfalson now claps again in Dodd after calling her “Pig”.

Vicki Gonfalson returns the insult

Things didn’t end well between Don and Dodd Gonfalson RHOC And they kept escalating on social media. Gunvalson left the franchise after 14 years on the show while Dodd continues to appear. Lately, there have been frequent insults and goings, and Gonfalson has had enough.

Ganvalson said, “Kelly recently referred to me as a ‘pig’ and said I had a ‘horrible, unconventional body’. Celeb Magazine From an Instagram comment I read it. “First of all, she’s calling me a pig because she knows this is something that offended me in the past and was ridiculously childish, so I’ll grab the term and bring it back to her.”

Instead of feeling offended, Gunvalson said she’ll take the word back and throw it back at Dodd because she claims she describes it better.

And she continued: “Kelly Dodd is the true meaning of pig.” “She thinks she is above the law, she is mocking people dying of the Coronavirus pandemic,” She was wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ at a time when people were defending the Black Lives Matter – which, whether she agreed or not, totally mocked the movement. I hosted a wedding with few masks and no social distancing, and that’s only the beginning. “

Gunvalson concluded their statement by stating that Dodd has no class and that it is “extremely toxic and unpredictable”.

Vicki Gonfalson shot Shannon Bidor

One of the close friendships that Gunvalson had RHOC He was with Shannon Bidor. Gunvalson and Beador, along with Tamra Judge, were known as “Tres Amigas” due to their strong bond. However, things changed when both Gunvalson and Judge were cut from the reality series. After they were eliminated, Beador began to socialize herself from them.

“I don’t have a reason to stay around anymore,” said Bidor. Entertainment tonight Why weren’t friends with Gunvalson and Judge. “We live, 45 minutes away from each other, so it’s not like we’re in the same social circles or anything like that. I don’t know when I’m likely to encounter them again.”

After Gunvalson read Beador’s response about why their friendship had ended, the insurance expert hit back.

“If Shannon really considers me a” close friend “as she claims in this interview that she did that day, then where have the calls been since she announced that I wouldn’t be in RHOC? Where were the visits? Where was it when Tamra revealed that Simon was fighting cancer? Nowhere. Shannon is a selfish, narcissistic, ego-driven person who only cares about herself, “Gonfalson said Celeb Magazine.

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be a path to reconciliation for Tres Amigas, and they will remain separate.

Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesday nights broadcast at 9 PM ET on Bravo.