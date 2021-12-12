Metaverse: adidas goes into virtual space with NFTs | 12/12/21

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain have gained importance in recent years. The recent trend is towards non-fungible tokens based on the blockchain (NFT). Thus, more and more companies are joining the bandwagon.

• adidas immerses itself in the Metaverse

• Partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic and gmoney

• American competitor Nike is also active in the virtual space



There is also great potential for NFTs in the Metaverse. Thus, sporting goods manufacturer Adidas recently entered the virtual world of equipping characters with their own clothes.



Adidas conquers new territories

At the end of November, she posted tweets from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) with a photo of the first NFT, Ape NR. The 8774 and PUNKS comic with an image of Courtney, one of the main characters in the PUNKS comic with adidas merchandise, signaled an upcoming partnership between the NFT Communities and the sporting goods manufacturer. As a result of the surprise announcement, images of monkeys in adidas tracksuits flooded Twitter timelines.



At the beginning of December, adidas Originals confirmed collaborations with Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT Comics PUNKS Comic, crypto investor and NFT collectors. Additionally, adidas Originals changed their Twitter profile picture into a Bored Ape cartoon with adidas Originals clothing, featuring the adidas Originals logo, PUNKS comic and a gmoney icon.



The announcement tweet also includes a link to the adidas website and a clip with avatars. The adidas Metaverse tab on the website does not yet provide much information about adidas Metaverse activities or plans. Interested parties can register for exclusive news using their email address, and the company uses a QR code to redirect site visitors to the CONFIRMED app for more information, as adidas presents its project and its collaboration partners in more detail.



“If you follow the Impossible Creed to Nothing, it will take you to the craziest places,” adidas wrote in the CONFIRMED app at the start of the Metaverse. “In the past, we explored the most remote corners of culture. But now we have come to a wild world where the possibilities truly are endless. This fall, adidas, known for its originality and innovative spirit, is entering a new territory of creativity to conquer: the metaverse.”, So the sporting goods manufacturer .



adidas Partner in Metaverse

Adidas partner, Bored Ape Yacht Club, wrote the sporting goods maker, “a pool of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain scattered throughout pop culture. Each Bored Ape NFT also gives the owner access to an exclusive club, with benefits like drop merchandise and events.” . adidas Originals joins the Bored Ape Yacht Club with its first NFT, Ape No. 8774. This is the avatar of the monkey “Indigo Heart,” as adidas wrote, “a rebellious optimist who sees the world through heart-shaped glasses.” According to NFT’s OpenSea Marketplace, adidas bought #8774 for 46 ether in September. According to the Altcoin Buzz portal, BAYC is the second most popular pool ever on OpenSea, with a total value of 243,190 Ethers.



Adidas writes of gmoney, “The iconic NFT culture influencer, knowledge broker, and community leader” is “known for its legendary CryptoPunk monkey with orange hat.” “As a true NFT thought leader and visionary for cryptocurrency who introduced the world to the phenomenon of digital status tokens, he is a “respected member of the original Fortune NFTy 50.” Thanks to him, the world of NFTs is now known to a wider audience. In an adidas clip at the beginning of the Metaverse, he can be seen as an avatar. Next to Ape No. 8774.



Adidas’ third partner, PUNKS Comic, is a physical comic and NFT. “The PUNKS comic was born out of the desire to revive popular NFT sets with names, bodies, core stories and verbs,” adidas said in its app. Avatar Courtney, who also appears in adidas clothing in the clip posted on Twitter, is one of the main characters in the PUNKS comic, which collectors receive not only as an NFT with purchase, but also as a downloadable PDF version of an actual copy. Comic, as the portal NFT Now reports. According to Altcoin Buzz, PUNKS Comic is the 20th most popular group ever on OpenSea with a total volume of 41,356 ethers.



In addition to Adidas, Nike has already immersed itself in the virtual space. In November, the American company announced a partnership with the online gaming platform Roblox. “Roblox has a new place for Nike fans to connect, create, share experiences, and compete against each other: NIKELAND. Nike created this custom world against the backdrop of its global headquarters and in the immersive 3D space of Roblox that builds on its goal of making this custom world here too,” Nike said in a press release. Users can equip their NIKELAND avatar with special Nike products.

Finanzen.at Editors