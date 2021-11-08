Merkel finally retires from politics

The German chancellor said in an interview with Deutsche Welle that I would read and sleep together

Angela Merkel, the acting German chancellor, has confirmed that she no longer intends to engage in politics after leaving office. She said this today in an interview with Deutsche Welle, reported by BGNES.

“As for what I will do… I will not be involved in politics anymore,” Merkel said. “I’ve already said I’ll rest for a while first, and then we’ll see what comes to my mind,” she said, noting that she would alternate between “reading and sleeping.”

“I think other plans will come later,” said the acting consultant. “Over the years I’ve been completely focused on the program I’ve been assigned to, and I’ve always had to be vigilant.”

According to her, “one of the prime minister’s duties is to respond immediately if something happens.” “Now I will see what I would like to do,” Merkel added. “This will become clear in just a few months.” She admitted that “this is her last interview” as prime minister.

“Of course I will be a little sad because my work was and remains interesting,” Merkel said.

Meanwhile, she said she should “remain diligent until her last day in office”. Merkel also admitted that there are people who are not very happy with her policies.

The chancellor emphasized that in negotiations, including with heads of government of friendly countries, she always worked in Germany’s favour.

“But what unites us, of course, is our common value system, our common vision of democracy. But I also want to say that if someone has a completely different view of the world, we still have to listen to each other. We listen to each other and we won’t be able to find solutions.”

Referring to the basic rules of politics, she continued, “The art of politics is, among other things, not to make too many initial plans and not to make too many commitments, which must later be asked where he got his energy from,” Merkel said. “Nature, from gardening, and sometimes from just being able to shut up.”

Merkel will perform her duties until a new government is formed. Merkel’s successor is expected to be elected chancellor in early December.