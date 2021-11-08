Salma Hayek and The Eternals top the box office in US theaters

“Eternal”, one of the most ambitious efforts marvel Expanding his universe of superheroes, he was a huge hit in cinemas, generating around $71 million in box office revenue over the weekend in… Theaters in the United States and CanadaAccording to study estimates released on Sunday.

By box office standards in most studios, the premiere was an enviable one. Only three other films have come out better during the coronavirus pandemic: “Black Widow” ($80.3 million), “Shang Zhi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and “Poison: Let It Be a Massacre” (90 million). But for Marvel’s well-oiled machine, the release of “Eternals” somehow bumped the road in an unrivaled slate of 26 films.

From the beginning, “Eternal”, their characters are immortal superheroes, its direction was less graphic for Marvel. By hiring Chloe Chow, whose movie “Nomadland” earlier this year won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, The Comic Book Factory chose a filmmaker more associated with artistic realism than CGI. The story also features a class of lesser known alien superheroes, whose existence spans the entire history of mankind. Actors include Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Kamil Nanjiani.

“eternity”, whose production cost about $200 million, opened up aggressively abroad and grossed $90.7 million in 46 international regions. the film It was not released in China although it was directed by a Chinese filmmaker.

Here’s the entry at the US and Canadian box office from Friday through Sunday, according to Comscore:

“Eternals” $71 million. Debt $7.6 million. “No Time to Die” – 6.2 million “Poison: Let there be massacre”, 4.5 million “Ron Went Wrong”, 3.6 million “The French Dispatch” 2.6 million “Halloween Kills” – 2.4 million “Spencer”, 2.1 million Antlers 2 million “Last Night in Soho” $1.8 million.

jcp