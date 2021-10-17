Melbourne is preparing to ease the “lockdown” after the longest lockdown in the world – nearly 9 months!

Follow the news, press follow, live news



Melbourne prepares to ease lockdown – October 17. Reuters And News letters Reported that the local authorities in Victoria Australia Announcement to ease strict lockdown measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Melbourne from 11:59pm on Thursday, October 21.

After the city has been locked down, people have been prevented from leaving their homes unnecessarily since March 2020. Included as of the date the lockdown was released Melbourne has imposed the world’s longest lockdown at 262 days, or nearly nine months, more than Buenos Aires. Argentina which previously had the longest lockdown record, 234 days.

Mr. Daniel Andrews The Victorian Prime Minister has announced that the number of people who have received the vaccine against COVID-19 has exceeded the 70 per cent dose, which is why the authorities decided to ease the lockdown. “Today is a great day. Today is a day for Victorians to be proud of what we have accomplished,” said Mr. Andrews.

And that when the number of people receiving a full dose of the vaccine exceeds 80 percent, it is estimated that around November 5, retailers and other businesses will be allowed to open service as usual.

The infection situation in Victoria continues to increase. The Department of Health said 1,838 new cases of infection had been reported, the highest in Victoria’s history. Seven new deaths, while the cumulative number of diseases nationwide reached 143,204, with at least 1,532 deaths.

Related news: