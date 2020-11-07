I feel some pain but I’m very relieved

Twitter

Rapper “Daechwita” confirms that he will “be back soon” and “it won’t be long” after fans voiced concerns about his condition after having a torn labrum.

Ice Showbiz – BTS ‘(Bangtan Boys) sucking He issued a personal statement after it was revealed he had recently had shoulder surgery. Taking it to Weverse, a K-pop idol told his fans that he appreciated their good wishes while assuring them that he was fine.

He began his statement posted on Friday, November 6, “Hey, this is longing,” “After the announcement, a lot of people were worried, so I’m really sorry and grateful …! Thank God, the surgery went well. My current condition is that I feel some pain but I am very comfortable. “.

He admitted that he decided to have the surgery after a lot of study. “Since I perform as part of my job, I tried to avoid surgery as much as possible and endured rehab and injections. However, I was afraid because it was getting worse again whenever I had a procedure,” explained the old rapper. “So after three out of four hospitals said it would be good to have the surgery given my condition, I had the surgery … (I was so hurt because of it …!)”

Suga, whose real name is Min Yeon Ji, feels sorry for his group mates and Army because he “will not be able to participate in the activities scheduled at the moment.” He added, “I think it’s like that a shame too ..” But he assured the fans, “I’ll stay a little further away so I can recover as quickly as possible, but I’ll be back soon. He won won’t be long!”

Earlier Friday, Big Hit Entertainment, signed by BTS, announced that their artist, Suga, “underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder on November 3rd.” “The surgery to address a problem that was consistently a health and wellness problem for Suga has been successfully completed, and he is now resting and recovering by following the advice of his doctor that Suga should be subject to a strict and unimpeded period of healing,” the company said in a statement.

“Suga’s shoulder problems started when he was injured in an accident in 2012 before his first appearance, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013,” the company disclosed that Suga was injured. “Shoulder pain continued until he was diagnosed again in 2019 with a ‘posterior lip tear in his left shoulder’, which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint, and since then, he has continued to receive various treatments to prevent his injury from affecting his activities. ”

She added, “Suga suffered for a long time from a wide range of symptoms, including the inability to lift his arms high and sudden pain attacks,” before stating that despite “rehabilitation and continuous treatment … his symptoms did not significantly improve.” As this condition affected not only the stage, but also the course of his daily life in recent years, Suga decided to undergo surgery after “an extensive discussion with the company”.

The company stated, before informing fans, “After the surgery, Suga will be ready for mandatory military service as well as his post-service music career.” Suga also felt it was important for him to regain good health. He is unable to participate in most formal activities until he can focus fully on his recovery. ”

To reinforce Suga’s feelings, the brand said in the statement: “Suga wishes his fans know that he is“ fully aware of the extent of the anxiety and anxiety of fans and knows the extent of the fans ’sadness.” He said: “Please understand this time as my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, even if it is I should be away for a short time, please wait until I get back to you. ”

After news of Suga’s surgery, ARMY inundated Twitter with messages wishing him a speedy recovery using the hashtag #GetWellSoonYoongi. One of them wrote, “I know that he is our strong man .. He will recover very soon .. We are with him all the time … We will always wait for you .. Your health is more important than anything else.”

Another supportive message read, “Yoongi had surgery on his shoulder and we all know he’s been suffering from this for a long time now. I really hope and pray for his speedy recovery: (We’ll be waiting for you Min Yoongi, please get better soon!”

Meanwhile, another BTS member, Fifth, Let fans know that Suga has also got his back during his recovery, as he posted on fan site Weverse, “yoongi-hyung has finished surgery well and is at rest now. Yoongi: I love you.”