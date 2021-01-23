Meet Fallout 76 fans by completing the best missions and stories from Bethesda

There are several ways to access the pocket Fallout 76. Like Bethesda, she navigates the game to find notes and key books, eventually defeating government rule and harmful AI. The role-playing game, as fans perceived it, is completely different. You may encounter advertisement from Enclave Armed Forces, which leads you to Discord and its personal channels. From there, players can join the popular Fallout faction and receive custom missions with in-game videos, audio messages, and custom content.

