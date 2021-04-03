Powerful TikTok feature added to Instagram Reels, find out how

After the ban on TikTok, Instagram rolled out the photo sharing app for users, which is the most popular choice for TikTok today and is also very much loved among users. Speaking of Instagram Reels, you can create and post a short video in it. At the same time, the company added a new feature called Remix in Instagram Reels to provide users with better facilities and it is similar to Duets TikTok’s Popular Features Duets. With the help of Remix, one Instagram Reels user can now add their own video along with the other user’s video. Let’s know how to use this feature.

Remix added to Instagram Reels

With the help of Remix feature, you can add your own video along with any user’s video. This feature is very similar to TikTok’s Duets feature. Remix is ​​unique in that users can record new videos in addition to existing videos. This feature can usually be used to create a reaction video or to provide a reaction to a video. The Company has this Globally Rollout feature, which means it will soon be available to all users.

This is how you can use the Remix feature

If you want to use the Remix feature, you have to open your Instagram account for this. After that you have to click on the three dots that happen there and then select Remix This Reel. After that, you can upload a new video or you can also add any of the old videos to it. If you want, you can also change the background of the video. Apart from this, you will also get the voiceover feature along with the video editing. However, this feature is not yet available to all users.