Some features on macOS Monterey are only available for Mac M1 chips!

macOS Monterey, the successor to macOS Bis Sur on Apple’s Mac models, has many new features available for use. However, anyone still using an Intel chip version of their Mac may miss out on some features as well!
macOS Monterey at Apple.com discusses the features. M1 chip required for use only on MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac:
- Portrait Mode feature that blurs the background when using FaceTime.
- Live Text to copy and paste the content in the image.
- 3D map app
- More map data for cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London in the Maps app.
- Text-to-speech in languages such as Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish.
- Offline dictation
By not being the features mentioned above, Apple hasn’t officially mentioned it, but popular blogger Rene Ritchie pointed out that Intel chips do not have the neural engine required for the features.
