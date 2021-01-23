Bad fall from Cochran-Siegle and Kryenbühl

DrWhimsical lounge music instead of post-ski street noise, and a few flag flags instead of huge tube steel platforms – and where spectators usually congregate, there are only a few police officers and security guards. Hahnenkamm weekend in A Coruna are different times, very quiet. This year, the course announcer is not a mood-warming artist, but a reserved medium who provides objective information about times and positions. But “Halligalli” is not only lost at the foot of Streif this weekend, as the native Austrian in a German racing suit, Romed Baumann describes the atmosphere in the world’s most famous ski races, also in Kitzbühel, where the tranquility and emptiness is as it is now in every ski resort Another is in the Alps currently.

But there are some constants remaining. Not nice though. On one hand. On the other hand, the falls have established the legend of Streif. They belong to Kitzbühel as the winner’s golden chamois and are part of the sporting scene. On Friday, at the first two planned landings in Kitzbühel, two dangerous falls overshadowed the victory of Swiss Beat Feuz’s long-awaited premiere. The first Bormio player, Ryan Cochran-Siegel, from the United States, signed in the second half, then Fuse’s teammate, Urs Crenbuhel, reached the finish line. They had to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

The Cranebühl incident in particular sparked debate. He had raced to the last major point of the race at over 90 mph, then took off, and in the air pushed his sled down. He flew his head forward onto the runway, slid over the finish line and stayed in place. According to preliminary information, Kryenbühel was friendly and, as they say, also got to know his coach. The devastating diagnoses came later: according to the Swiss Ski Association, the 26-year-old had suffered a concussion and a broken right collarbone as well as a torn cruciate and inner ligament in his right knee. Cochran-Siegle descended lightly: according to the US team, he suffered “only a minor fracture of the cervical vertebrae”.

The jump was already a standard in the first training round on Wednesday. Since the slope was still relatively smooth due to snowfall, the athletes did not reach the edge of the jump so quickly. “Only then” defused the first meter or two, Fuse said. But someone jumped away “a lot farther” on Friday because of the higher pace. Like Fuse, Andreas Sander had the advantage of the previous starting number and after driving he suspected: “The track remains uncomfortable.” Really, ”meaning there was a lack of strength at the end of the roughly two-minute road. In fifth place, it was the best convincing German team overall.



Minutes of concern: Rescuers in Kitzbühel take care of Urs Krähenbühl from Switzerland.

:



Photo: dpa





Even Sander and Baumann (eighth) performed higher than Sanders and Baumann in twelfth and thirteenth places by Dominic Schweiger and Joseph Verstel. The two underwent a long test of patience. In addition to the two long delays due to the fall, there was a break after Ferstl started as it started blowing hard at first. If it was not Kitzbühel, but the race in another World Cup location, the relegation would likely have ended after the number 23 and would not count.

But the officials persevered, and in fact there was a small gap with less winds, so that the seven athletes needed to evaluate the result could start in poor lighting conditions. It was so dark that it felt “like five in the afternoon,” says Schweiger. “Then you don’t see where the edge of the jump comes from.”

Then, the athletes agreed that the target jump on the slope should be defused on Saturday. But that is only possible “if you fill the void in front of him,” Fuse said, before he was introduced for the first time in his career with a golden cap. Not in the evening, at the awards ceremony in a great atmosphere in front of thousands of fans, but right after the race. On the empty ski field.