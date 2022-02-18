Netflix anime mod has edit window

Several months after the official announcement, the animation for . has been modified Tea Time Detective Conan Zero, a spin-off of Gosho Aoyama’s cult manga, gets an official release window. The series whose manga is signed by Takahiro Arai will arrive On Netflix in Spring 2022.

During the Netflix Japan Festival 2021, the Detective Conan Zero anime Tea Time was announced, also accompanied by the movie The Culprit Hanzawa. Recently, the first of the two is known as the release period. The spin-off will arrive on Japanese TV networks and the Netflix catalog starting in a month April 2022.

Detective Conan Zero’s Tea Time is a parallel action based on a character Amor, one of the coolest manga by Gosho Aoyama. Nicknamed the Three-Faced Man, he must keep all his coverings so as not to arouse suspicion. In this series, viewers will have the opportunity to delve into the everyday life of a police officer.

As revealed by Twitter InsiderSugoiLITE, The opening of the anime is called Shooting Stara piece composed by Rakura, while The ending is Find the Truth, performed by Rainy. Currently, it is not yet clear whether Detective Conan Zero’s tea time will also arrive at the same time Netflix Italy. To doubt, certainty. In the coming months, Detective Conan Volume 100 will arrive in our country with Edizioni Star Comics.