maxi at Cinecittà World from July 2-4

A stunning and dynamic maxi event highlighting the passion for motorcycling at Cinecittà World, the theme park between Rome and Pomezia dedicated to the world of cinema. From From 2 to 4 July The site will be welcome Bicycle shows, stunts, antique combos, shows, themed competitions, pinstriper And an international film festival to experience the world of motorcycles up close, including news, customs and habits, in communication with all the major brands in the sector. also present Exhibitions and demo rides To learn about and test first-hand the new 2021 models of all major motorcycle manufacturers.

The Eternal City Motorcycle Show (Summer Edition): Levento

Summery and attractive, unique for its location and wealth of attractions. special edition of The Eternal City Motorcycle Show will be held from July 2-4 In the Cinecittà world theme park in full compliance with applicable safety measures and sanitary provisions. Having become a reference point for the motorcycle scene in central and southern Italy, the dedicated show in the capital thus offers an unprecedented outdoor format, with Bike shows, performances, entertainment and performances by artists, performers, shopping, restaurants and bars It will entertain great enthusiasts and a much wider audience in the name of the passion for two distinct wheels.

In the previous four editions, A dedicated motorcycle show in the Eternal City Present the best spectacle of national customs, with wonderful guests from abroad, in a joyful and exhilarating context. Now the added value is the magical context, with Cinecittà collections that will allow everyone to relive big-screen classics, dropping visitors from New York in the 1920s into the future, from ancient Rome to the Far West. A unique and unrepeatable scenario, which will be possible to experience with the whole family – including shows, exciting shows and much more – by paying only one entry ticket to the event. Unique to the National Gallery’s two-wheeled panorama, the show will be animated and told live by Radio Eternal City: live with the Miss Margie Pin, interviews with champions and guests, previews, news and live links from California to illustrate the origins and evolution of the biker movement. In addition, of course, to a lot of rock music.

Ansar

They will be more than 90 specialists representing many regions of Italy, of all brands and all styles. From chopper to classic motorcycle, from high performance racer to baroque cruiser, top talent

They will present their work and meet fans in a relaxed atmosphere. The dedicated village will be full of action and surprises with around 200 exhibitors from all over Italy. In addition to getting to know the latest models of the major motorcycle manufacturers up close, interested parties will be given the opportunity to perform a demoride via in-person testing on the road, in a dedicated, 2021 production area of ​​Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Indian, Moto Guzzi, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Triumph.

There are also many producers and distributors of unique accessories, artisans and clothing makers, along with gastronomy, drink, food, barbers, makeup and body paint. LowRide Magazine will set up a photography studio and reward the most beautiful preparations for the competition, the central attraction of each edition, which will feature motorbikes unique in craftsmanship and drawing. All styles covered: chopper, bobber, bagger, low-rider, club style… Although historically Harley-Davidsons are still the majority, the numbers of trackers, café racers, café racers, Japanese and European base racers are taking… On the rise, too, showing that diversity motivates professionals, amateurs and the public: everyone can actually participate in the competition by subscribing to an email [email protected]

The Eternal City exhibition dedicated to motorcycles in the world of Cinecittà: other scheduled initiatives

Another competition for individuals and their motorcycles “Eternal Iron: Cafe Racer,

scrambler and mail tracking deviceA new attraction open to all lovers of preparations

Sporty, vintage or modern. At the moment, there are already many unpublished specials registered. Authentic and always at the highest level, a gallery of 40 stunning vintage American cars, restored and customized by Puerto Rican traditional V8 clubs and Rumblers. With more major Italian four-wheeled custom facts.

Saturday 3 July at Ben Hour Square There will also be a flat track cup, complete with vintage motorcycles and buggies.

The Pin will go live during the three days of the event Captain Blaster, Cisco Alois Doctors

a brush. In the context of Custom Painting e Custom Art They will arrive at Luigi Morghese Salon at Zeus Art

Custom artworks on helmets, motorcycles, and objects of all kinds. Airbrush artist Massimo

Plantart, with five of his colleagues (Dictator Brach, Federico Naldi, Mao Castem, Yako Designer, E

Salvatore Cosentino), will instead paint “real-time” works on the theme of the “Eternal City of Rome” to be presented

Auction for charity.

There will be among the international guests Scotty grow, among the central figures in the creation of the “club style”,

Who will talk about the birth and development of this style, and American actor Chuck Zito, former president

Hell’s Angels in New York, known, among various interpretations in television and film, of the series “Sons of Anarchy”

The movie “Carlito Road”. Both will be publicly available for photos, dialogues and comparisons around the world

of motorcycles.

Motothematic Festival

The Eternal City will then host the third edition of Mototematica – Rome Motorcycle Film Festival, review

International cinema of videos, short films, feature films, documentaries and works related to the topic

on two wheels. This is a cinematic marathon like no other in the motorcycle world that you will witness

An expert jury will arrange the winners while viewers will be invited to vote for their favorite movie

Chance to win prizes. Performances will take place on July 2 and 3, starting at 12:00: in

The Cinecittà World Movie Theater Awards will be held on the main stage of the Eternal City

Dedicated motorcycle show with jurors and filmmakers from USA, UK and Germany

Hungary, South Korea, Canada and Italy. Finally, Bruce Brown On Any Sunday (1971) with Steve

McQueen, a special retrospective will be dedicated.