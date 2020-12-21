Manchester United sends a message. But what is it exactly?

Manchester, England – The fourth goal, which indicated victory had turned into defeat, was the most important goal. Manchester United coaching staff trained from the bench. On the sidelines, several celebrated by the rangers standing at empty Old Trafford stalls. And on the field, the players smiled, smiled and roared from ear to ear.

Most of them, of course, will be too young to remember the last time Manchester United met Leeds United in the Premier League. Scott McTominay is a top scorer Two goals in the first three minutes On Sunday, for example, he was eight then. Marcus Rashford was seven years old. Daniel James was six years old. David de Gea may have better memories of it, but it is unlikely that when he was 13 years old in Madrid, he especially cared about it.

This has always been one of the fiercest competitions in English football: for all the enmities Alex Ferguson enjoyed and endured and often kindled in his time at Old Trafford, he had always considered the Leeds match to be somewhat different, and a little more toxic, a little bit more toxic. more stronger.