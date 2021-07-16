Breaking: Valve introduces the Steam deck in detail

The Valve Steam Deck comes in 2021 and brings your library with you. Source: Valve

The rumors are true! In fact, Valve introduced a new portable gaming device this Thursday! It is said that the so-called “Steam Deck” will actually be available in December 2021. The thing about it: Steam Deck should offer the highest gaming performance you can hold in your hands yet.

Pre-orders are possible from tomorrow Friday 16 July 2021 at 7 pm, prices start from 419 euros. Steam Deck combines your favorite games and Steam functionality into a comprehensive, powerful and portable package, as promised by Valve. Use your Steam library whenever and wherever you want.

Steam Deck can do that

Steam Deck is said to be powerful enough to run the latest AAA games smoothly and reliably. Controls must be comfortable and precise so that long gaming sessions are possible without compromise. In addition, the versatility of Steam Deck is a real advantage. Accordingly, the handheld device can easily be paired with peripherals in order to ensure playback on large screens – just like with a PC.

Especially cool: your library comes with you. Powering up the device, simply log in with your Steam account and instantly get full access to all Steam functions including your friends and partner lists. Strong and all around, as promised by Valve.

This is how you can pre-order the Valve Steam Deck:

Pre-order the Valve Steam Deck: You need to know

Variants – Three storage options

You get Steam Deck in three different versions, which shouldn’t differ in their features in terms of in-game performance, frame rates, or graphic quality. But storage capacity makes all the difference. While the 64GB model (internal eMMC storage) including carrying case will be available for 419 euros, the 256GB model costs 549 euros.

exist:

256 GB NVMe SSD internal storage

faster storage تخزين

carry bag

Exclusive Steam Community Profile Bundle

If you want the biggest model, you can also spend a proud 679 of Valve’s handheld device. There you get:

512GB NVMe SSD internal storage

Fastest Storage

High quality etched and anti-reflective glass

Exclusive carry bag

Exclusive Steam Community Profile Bundle

Virtual keyboard with exclusive design

From December 2021, Steam Deck will be available in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. Other regions will follow in 2022.

Technical details at a glance

computing power

Healer AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4 – 3.5 GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0 – 1.6 GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU Power: 4-15W RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 million MB/s) storage 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x 1)

256 GB NVMe-SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x 4)

512GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x 4)

All models have a high-speed microSD card slot

control and input

Gamepad input ABXY keys

Control Panel

L & R Analogtrigger

L&R Schultertasten

View and menu buttons

4 x customizable handle buttons analog sticks 2 full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch sensors Feeling HD . feel trackpads 2 x 32.5 mm square touchpad with haptic feedback

55% better response time compared to Steam console التحكم

Configurable click force pressure sensitivity gyroscope 6-axis IMU

Show

Precision 1280 x 800 pixels (16:10 aspect ratio) Writes Optically linked LCD screen for improved readability display size 7 inches diagonally brightness 400 nights (normal) Actualisirongsrate 60 Hz Touch activation And the sensors Ambient light sensor

Connection

Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories, and audio) WLAN Dual-Band-WLAN-Sender, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

My voice

channels Stereo with built-in DSP for an immersive sound experience microphones Dual microphone array Headphone/microphone jack 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack Digital Multi-channel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, USB-C standard, or Bluetooth 5.0

power supply

entrance 45W USB-C PD3.0 . Power Supply Batteries tray 40Wh battery (2 to 8 hours of playtime)

expansion ports

microSD UHS-I with SD, SDXC and SDHC support External connection ports for consoles and monitors USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 with alternate mode support; Up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen2

Measurements and weight

Dimensions 298 mm x 117 mm x 49 mm Weight which – which. 669 grams

Programming

OS SteamOS 3.0 (based on Arch) desktop KDE Plasma

Official docking station

In addition to the pure Steam Deck, you can also purchase an official docking station for the handheld device separately. This contains the following data (specifications may change depending on the valve):

expansion ports

Peripherieanschlüsse 1 USB-A-3.1

2 USB-A-2.0 network Ethernet external screen DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0

power supply

entrance USB-C power supply with pass-through charging function deck connection 15 cm (6 in) USB-C cable with 90° flat plug

Measurements and weight

Dimensions 117 mm x 29 mm x 50.5 mm Weight which – which. 120 grams

