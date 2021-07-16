Breaking: Valve introduces the Steam deck in detail

The rumors are true! In fact, Valve introduced a new portable gaming device this Thursday! It is said that the so-called “Steam Deck” will actually be available in December 2021. The thing about it: Steam Deck should offer the highest gaming performance you can hold in your hands yet.
Pre-orders are possible from tomorrow Friday 16 July 2021 at 7 pm, prices start from 419 euros. Steam Deck combines your favorite games and Steam functionality into a comprehensive, powerful and portable package, as promised by Valve. Use your Steam library whenever and wherever you want.
Steam Deck can do that
Steam Deck is said to be powerful enough to run the latest AAA games smoothly and reliably. Controls must be comfortable and precise so that long gaming sessions are possible without compromise. In addition, the versatility of Steam Deck is a real advantage. Accordingly, the handheld device can easily be paired with peripherals in order to ensure playback on large screens – just like with a PC.
Especially cool: your library comes with you. Powering up the device, simply log in with your Steam account and instantly get full access to all Steam functions including your friends and partner lists. Strong and all around, as promised by Valve.
This is how you can pre-order the Valve Steam Deck:
Pre-order the Valve Steam Deck: You need to know
Variants – Three storage options
You get Steam Deck in three different versions, which shouldn’t differ in their features in terms of in-game performance, frame rates, or graphic quality. But storage capacity makes all the difference. While the 64GB model (internal eMMC storage) including carrying case will be available for 419 euros, the 256GB model costs 549 euros.
exist:
- 256 GB NVMe SSD internal storage
- faster storage تخزين
- carry bag
- Exclusive Steam Community Profile Bundle
If you want the biggest model, you can also spend a proud 679 of Valve’s handheld device. There you get:
- 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage
- Fastest Storage
- High quality etched and anti-reflective glass
- Exclusive carry bag
- Exclusive Steam Community Profile Bundle
- Virtual keyboard with exclusive design
From December 2021, Steam Deck will be available in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. Other regions will follow in 2022.
Technical details at a glance
computing power
Healer
AMD APU
CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4 – 3.5 GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)
GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0 – 1.6 GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)
APU Power: 4-15W
RAM
16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 million MB/s)
storage
64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x 1)
256 GB NVMe-SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x 4)
512GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x 4)
All models have a high-speed microSD card slot
control and input
Gamepad input
ABXY keys
Control Panel
L & R Analogtrigger
L&R Schultertasten
View and menu buttons
4 x customizable handle buttons
analog sticks
2 full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch sensors
Feeling
HD . feel
trackpads
2 x 32.5 mm square touchpad with haptic feedback
55% better response time compared to Steam console التحكم
Configurable click force pressure sensitivity
gyroscope
6-axis IMU
Show
Precision
1280 x 800 pixels (16:10 aspect ratio)
Writes
Optically linked LCD screen for improved readability
display size
7 inches diagonally
brightness
400 nights (normal)
Actualisirongsrate
60 Hz
Touch activation
And the
sensors
Ambient light sensor
Connection
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories, and audio)
WLAN
Dual-Band-WLAN-Sender, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
My voice
channels
Stereo with built-in DSP for an immersive sound experience
microphones
Dual microphone array
Headphone/microphone jack
3.5 mm stereo headphone jack
Digital
Multi-channel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, USB-C standard, or Bluetooth 5.0
power supply
entrance
45W USB-C PD3.0 . Power Supply
Batteries tray
40Wh battery (2 to 8 hours of playtime)
expansion ports
microSD
UHS-I with SD, SDXC and SDHC support
External connection ports for consoles and monitors
USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 with alternate mode support; Up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen2
Measurements and weight
Dimensions
298 mm x 117 mm x 49 mm
Weight
which – which. 669 grams
Programming
OS
SteamOS 3.0 (based on Arch)
desktop
KDE Plasma
Official docking station
In addition to the pure Steam Deck, you can also purchase an official docking station for the handheld device separately. This contains the following data (specifications may change depending on the valve):
expansion ports
Peripherieanschlüsse
1 USB-A-3.1
2 USB-A-2.0
network
Ethernet
external screen
DisplayPort 1.4
HDMI 2.0
power supply
entrance
USB-C power supply with pass-through charging function
deck connection
15 cm (6 in) USB-C cable with 90° flat plug
Measurements and weight
Dimensions
117 mm x 29 mm x 50.5 mm
Weight
which – which. 120 grams
Similar jobs