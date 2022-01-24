Where is Peng Shuai? How unsure of the Australian Open’s handling of this question

Berlin – Freedom of expression in China? Not supplied. However, banning opinions in a country for the 2022 Winter Games is not something that would prevent the IOC from awarding the Games to Beijing for the second time in 14 years. To where the reading of the party leadership applies only.

For all mature athletes who have considered expressing themselves freely at the Olympic Games about their experiences, competitions and environment, Beijing has just made it clear once again that criticism of the “Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations” is permitted leads to penalties. Even the Athleten Deutschland Association advised athletes not to express their opinions.

Security guard confiscate printed T-shirts

China, okay. But how could a democratic country like Australia go down a similar path? Is criticism of China also forbidden there? Are references to human rights impossible? How are the tennis courts in Melbourne Park about to lose their right to freedom of expression? However, a video clip shows a security guard from the tournament organizer preventing spectators at the Australian Open from wearing T-shirts that read “Where’s Peng Shuai?”

As a spokesperson for Tennis Australia immediately announced, in accordance with the rules of entry into this tournament, it is prohibited to wear clothing, banners or banners containing advertisements or political content.

Navratilova describes the handling of Peng’s protests as pathetic

Australia Tennis could also ask themselves where Bing Shuai, who has been playing regularly in Melbourne, is. Or how the Chinese tennis player is really doing, who has accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault and has only appeared in public sporadically since. There are serious doubts about their well-being around the world. The Women’s Professional Tennis Association (WTPF) suspended its tournaments in China, in the interest of the world number one.

Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova described Australians’ handling of Peng’s protests as pathetic. Activists announced that they will distribute 1,000 T-shirts in the stands at the Australian Open to ask: Where is Peng Shuai? What a great sign it would be if, instead of sending in security guards, Melbourne’s tennis promoters painted this very question in the ad spaces currently reserved for luxury watchmakers or airline operators — and oh yeah, another major sponsor: Chinese spirits producer Luzhou Laojiao.