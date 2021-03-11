Mamta’s left leg was seriously injured. World | DW

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seriously injured her left ankle. He was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Transferred from SSKM to Bangur Hospital at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. There an MRI was performed and returned to SSKM. In addition to the ankle, he has injuries to his neck, right arm, right shoulder and ankle. Manimwe Banerjee, head of SSKM Hospital, said this in a Wednesday midnight bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mamata flew to Haldia to present her nomination papers to compete from the Nandigram circuit. From there he arrived at Nandigram by helicopter. He was supposed to attend puja at a temple there. According to the prime minister, there was an unfortunate accident while riding in the car with Pogo at the temple. Allegedly, five or six people came and started pulling the door of his car. The police were not at the scene. The prime minister was injured during the altercation. His leg was seriously injured.

Mamata Banerjee announced nominees for the first time in 291 centers. Sharik Gorkha Janmukti Morcha relinquished three seats in the Hills. The BJP and the Left Alliance have announced the names of the first two candidates. In this case, he was ahead of the rest.

This time Mamata made a difficult decision. Trinamool-Supremo didn't send 64 MLAs from last time. Some of them joined the BJP. Others have lost their popularity. In all, MAMATA has changed over a hundred candidates compared to last time. If there is public anger at the leaders, then it is no longer a candidate. Those over the age of 60 are excluded. That is why Finance Minister Amit Mitra is not running. Photo above of Amit Mitra while submitting a budget.

The Prime Minister himself is fighting at the new Nandigram Center. Its previous center was not in Bhabanipur. He took this bold decision to ease the challenge of his former lieutenant Shuvindo Adhikari who joined the BJP. He will present the nomination papers on March 10. Mamata has already held a big public meeting in Nandigram.

The number of Muslim candidates from the grassroots base is smaller this time than last time. Trinamall has submitted 47 Muslim candidates this time. Last time I gave 57 people. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed that Trinamul leader had reduced the number of Muslim candidates because Hindus were angry. West Bengal has 30% of the Muslim vote.

Trinamol's propaganda is merciful. The Prime Minister will campaign in all centers. Have a public meeting. I walk too. He has already traveled to Kolkata and Siliguri. He has already said that he will not be able to spend any more time on Nandigram. Purnendu Basu takes charge of his vote there.

Mamata Banerjee and her voting strategy Prashant Kishore came up with a strategy to respond to allegations made by the two main leaders of the BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP targeted Abhishek in the campaign this time. Mamata gave her answer. Amit Shah's son Joy Shah repeated the case. He also attacked the Prime Minister.

Trinamole commanders often have no control over the language when it comes to attacking. Trinamole leader Modi Shah was described as an idiot and obsessed. There are also objections to the use of such language.

Many could not be candidates. Many were left out. Anger and protest is at its height. Arabul Islam, Sonali Guhra open his mouth. But Mamata does not want to give in to this anger. He is now on the ballot. He made only one promise, if he won again, he would constitute the Legislative Council. Many of the leaders will be members of the legislature.

Prashant Kishore or the PK plays an important role in shaping the voting strategy at the grassroots level. On the one hand, he made the grassroots very active through social media. On the other hand, it provides tips on how to respond to BJP propaganda. Candidates are polled one by one. He has taken several steps to reduce people's anger at corruption and other allegations.

This time Mamata faces an uphill battle. The BJP deployed all its forces to challenge him. As a result, this time the vote in West Bengal will be very influential. The fight is very difficult even in front of Mamata.



After the gathering was canceled, the prime minister departed for Calcutta. He was transferred to SSKM Hospital with a green corridor. Accepted in cabin # 12 in Woodburn Ward. Doctors said he would be under observation for 48 hours. She is scheduled to have an MRI scan again on Thursday. But doctors said the left ankle injury was serious.

Meanwhile, political pressure began with today’s incident. Mamata herself said that she had been attacked by a conspiracy. On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said: “We wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. The Federal Ministry of Interior has been informed. Additional security arrangements will be made for the Prime Minister if necessary.” Despite Shamik’s comments, he described a section of the BJP leader The Janata incident as a “drama.” Congress leader Adair Choudhury said the same.

People say in a part of Nandigram that a pole hit the door of the Prime Minister’s car. That’s when he was injured. Again, some people say, there were quarrels with some people. The prime minister was injured in that. A video appeared. There is a brawl scene about a Mamata car, the scene is ambiguous.

The incident of the prime minister being injured before the elections has created a lot of tension in politics in West Bengal.

