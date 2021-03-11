The USA confirms its opposition to Nord Stream 2

The German-Russian gas pipeline is nearing completion. The United States is against the project. The Biden government now asserts: The pipeline violates European Union principles of energy security.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken opposed the government by the US president Joe Biden Opposite the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 Certain. “We are against, and we will remain so,” Blinken said on Wednesday (local time) at a hearing at the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee. The pipeline violates the European Union’s principles of energy security. His ministry is studying in detail whether more companies should be imposed on the basis of US sanctions laws for their cooperation in building the Baltic Sea pipeline.

Senior Republican on the committee, Michael McCall, called on the Democratic Biden administration to prevent the pipeline from being completed and to impose more sanctions on the companies involved. Anything else would be a victory for the Kremlin head Vladimir PutinMcCall said. “We are deeply concerned that the government’s strong statements against the pipeline are not accompanied by equally strong measures,” he added.

So far, only sanctions against a Russian company

So now they have it United States of America Because only Nord Stream 2 sanctions against Russian KVT-country Presumed, who works to plant the ship Fortuna – these punitive measures were by the government of the Republican President of the United States Donald Trump It was announced shortly before the end of her term in January. In a report published last month by the US State Department headed by Blinken, contrary to expectations, no other company was punished or threatened with punitive action.

The United States opposes the project because they fear that their European partners are too dependent on Russia. Critics of the United States argue that the United States wants to sell its gas to Europe. According to Blinkens’ words, the pipeline is now 95 percent complete.