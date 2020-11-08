Lori Harvey was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading not guilty to the hit-and-run case

Lori Harvey is avoiding a prison sentence in a hit-and-run case after demanding “No competition”.

While Steve Harvey’s 23-year-old daughter has maintained her innocence of both misdemeanors, she recently agreed to a plea deal.

After meeting the judge earlier this week, TMZ It stated that it was “no dispute over the misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest”, in exchange for two years of probation.

On probation for two years: Lori Harvey avoided a prison sentence in the hit-and-run case, in which she was accused of resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of an accident after being involved in or causing an accident

In January, the social media influencer was charged with one hit-and-run operation that resulted in property damage as a result of an October collision, and another count of resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace office.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed the charges nearly three months after Lori walked out of the scene after she was said to have rammed her Mercedes G-Wagon into a parked car, causing her car to flip on its side.

Lori was reportedly behind the wheel of her $ 100,000 SUV when it collided with another vehicle.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the driver of the car that had hit it pulled him out of the car.

Sources also claimed that Harvey was seen texting behind the wheel before he collided with a Prius.

After the accident, she reportedly tried to get away “confused”. The police were already there and arrested her for misdemeanor beating and escape and delaying the police investigation.

She was not booked at the time of the accident and FaceTiming is seen her stepfather while she waits with the authorities.

“She correctly identified herself and signed a written commitment to appear in court,” a Beverly Hills Police Department spokesman said of the incident.

Lori is one of Steve’s seven children. Her mother is his third and current wife, Marjorie.

She also recently split from rapper Future and is rumored to have seen Akon’s Abu Thiam, brother.

Since the accident, she has shared photos of herself posing with her Mercedes G-Wagon and a green Bentley convertible.

Lori has also documented her quarantine closely on social media, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which included a trip to Miami and encouraging 2.4 million fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.