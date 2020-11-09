Mariska Hargitay reveals the “weird jobs” she had in the past

Mariska Hargitay is best known for the role of Olivia Benson in the NBC series Law and order: SVU. With only a few days left for Season 22, which is an exciting prospect for fans. However, Hargitay wasn’t always a successful actor. She has had a number of “odd jobs” in the past, and it may surprise some fans to see the types of jobs she has held.

Mariska Hargitay reveals the “odd jobs” she worked with in the past

On the official Youtube Channel for Law and Order: Special Victims UnitHargitay answered fan questions for the video. She was asked about “strange jobs”, and her answers were not disappointing. It turns out that a successful actress has had a number of “odd jobs” at some point in her life, and they are very connected. I worked in a library and a number of restaurants as well.

“Do I have any strange jobs?” Hargitay’s questions in the video released in 2013. “It was all strange jobs. She worked in many places. I worked for a long time at Book Soup, which is a bookstore in my hometown. I worked in many restaurants. She worked at a restaurant called Bon Appetit in Westwood. She worked for the Chart House, “where she was a hostess.

Hargitay has also worked with older adults as it “made some really great relationships.” “I’ve worked for some old people,” Hargitay continues. “I would go home and make sure they were fine for the night, and I would give them their medication, which was really satisfying and made really great relationships, kind of unexpected.”

Based on Hargitay’s following response, it’s clear that she worked in a number of restaurants in her time. For further reflection, Hargitay adds, “You know, waitress, waitress, waitress. Hostess, hostess, hostess. Gifts wrapped for some time.” She remembers working in a bookstore and being a “cashier” as well.

Hargitay’s big break came in the form of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Hargitay has appeared in a number of shows and films, according to IMDb. She was in the 1984 movie Ghoulies where she played Donna. She was also in the “Downtown series” as Jesse Smith from 1986 to 1987. She played Carly Vicks in Falcon Crest in 1988. She even appeared in Baywatch in 1989.

In the 1990s, she played a series of roles, including playing Officer Angela Garcia in Tequila and Bonetti in 1992. She appeared in Seinfeld in 1993, and played Cynthia Hopper in the song series ER from 1997 to 1998. She was also in the 1999 movie Lake Placid. From 1997 to 2000, she played Detective Nina Echeverria on Prince Street.

But Hargitay’s big break came in the form of a starring role in it Law and order: SVU In 1999, where she has stayed to this day. The series is about to premiere for its 22nd season, to the delight of fans. Hargitay has come a long way, and it’s safe to say fans are thrilled about it.

Season 22 Law and order: SVU The show will begin on Thursday, November 12 at 9 PM EST