Logan Marshall Green on Team Lou, a movie produced for Netflix

Actor Logan Marshall-Green will be joining the cast of Lou, a new thriller in production for the Netflix streaming platform.

Logan Marshall Green He will be one of the heroes lo, the new movie produced for Netflix It will star Allison Janney and Gurney Smollett.

The project will be directed by director Anna Forster (Outlander), while Maggie Cohn wrote the script for the project.

Newcomers to Team Lou, in addition to Logan Marshall-Green, will be Matt Craven (Sharp Objects) and newcomer Ridley Asha Bateman.

The film tells what happens when a storm is about to erupt and a young girl is kidnapped. With no other options, her mother joins a mysterious older woman living nearby to hunt down the kidnapper, leading to an experiment that pushes them to their limits and reveals dark and shocking secrets about their past. .

Other members of the film’s production team include JJ Abrams, John Cohen, and Hannah Minghella. Allison Janney, Journey Smollett, Lindsey Webber, and Corey Bennett Lewis complete the producer team.

Marshall Greene recently starred in How It Ends, and was previously a part of Team Spider-Man: Homecoming, Snowden, Prometheus, and the Across Universe.