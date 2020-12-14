Angry gamers cause Cyberbug 2077 on Twitter

2 days ago Elena Rowse
Angry gamers cause Cyberbug 2077 on Twitter

Very few games have seen this hype Cyberpunk 2077 Experienced throughout its 8-year development cycle. In fact, the wait to claim the title and explore the Night City by ourselves has been long and often unbearable, but it’s finally here. However, in a rather surprising turn of events, the reception in it was not great.

Yeah, Cyberpunk 2077Its launch was a bit of a disaster. Not only did critics call developer CD Projekt Red for transphobia due to their handling of casual acting, but the gameplay and technical aspects also caused complaints, with users noting countless bugs ranging from bizarre and awesome animations and storytelling issues to disrupted chains Tasks and button entries not working and of course a complete crash. Not to mention the poor performance and the harsh visuals on the consoles.

Given CD Projekt Red’s impressive track record, it’s definitely not expected to see what’s happening now, and as more and more people take to the internet to vent their frustration, # Cyberbug2077 is starting to appear on Twitter, with the tweets below providing just a sample of what people are saying:

Of course, there is a lot of feedback from where they came from and it seems like a lot of people simply won’t accept how the game is riddled with bugs and flaws at the moment. And it’s fair enough, especially for the AAA title from a reputable developer who was fired with a massive amount of hype surrounding it.

But tell us, what was your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 It was too far away? Were you able to overlook all of this, or are you hoping to get your money back for the purchase like others have already done? Let us know below.

