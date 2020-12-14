Angry gamers cause Cyberbug 2077 on Twitter

Very few games have seen this hype Cyberpunk 2077 Experienced throughout its 8-year development cycle. In fact, the wait to claim the title and explore the Night City by ourselves has been long and often unbearable, but it’s finally here. However, in a rather surprising turn of events, the reception in it was not great.

Yeah, Cyberpunk 2077Its launch was a bit of a disaster. Not only did critics call developer CD Projekt Red for transphobia due to their handling of casual acting, but the gameplay and technical aspects also caused complaints, with users noting countless bugs ranging from bizarre and awesome animations and storytelling issues to disrupted chains Tasks and button entries not working and of course a complete crash. Not to mention the poor performance and the harsh visuals on the consoles.

Given CD Projekt Red’s impressive track record, it’s definitely not expected to see what’s happening now, and as more and more people take to the internet to vent their frustration, # Cyberbug2077 is starting to appear on Twitter, with the tweets below providing just a sample of what people are saying:

These pop-up lights and whole things drive me crazy. The game could be very good, if you succeed. But this nonsense throws everything out of the window. And let’s not talk about errors. Not a single task is without minor or major errors. #Siberbank 2077 # Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/3ui6nY1d5o – apophis (@ ap0ph1z) December 13, 2020

# Cyberbug2077 The game is still great, I was playing until 8 AM and if it hadn’t been a crash bug I would have been going through it for a few more hours so the bug allowed me some sleep. – Bored Chemist (@BoredAlchemist_) December 13, 2020

5 hours in can be confirmed that this game is very modest. Ignoring bugs and glitches, Ai must be the worst thing about it, on top of that, the user interface is annoying and disgusting. # Cyberbug2077 #Siberbank 2077 – Grz (@ The9th__) December 13, 2020

The main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077 is the no-nonsense and poorly written one, and the dialogue is so draining that I feel like I’m locked in the movies or conversations for 90% of the missions. # Cyberbug2077 – TeeTo (TeeToGames) December 13, 2020

Cyberpunk Developer Team:

What do we do for lighting? – “Use RTX and the best lighting engine we’ve got!”

For character models? – “Use the latest technology and realistic skin effect maps!”

For food samples? – “Oh, you can only borrow templates from GTA San Andreas # Cyberbug2077 #Siberbank 2077 pic.twitter.com/ivEp8ottV4 – Dren_Ban #FeekiFam (Dren_Ban) December 13, 2020

I’ve played hundreds of PC games and I can safely say that Cyberpunk was the first to randomly associate up / down mouse movement with volume controls # Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/UkBiBQ6w9Z – Steven is also available on PC (StevenWallaby) December 13, 2020

And another mistake … gets stuck and can’t get out … # Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/yrupXABM7K – Gonzalo Barracuse (uP_Shiro) December 13, 2020

Embed a Tweet How the hell did the interlaced dialogue (phone calls answered during dialogue sections and both groups play the sound) made it despite testing ?? # Cyberbug2077 Stephen Simons (@PanicAcid) December 13, 2020

Of course, there is a lot of feedback from where they came from and it seems like a lot of people simply won’t accept how the game is riddled with bugs and flaws at the moment. And it’s fair enough, especially for the AAA title from a reputable developer who was fired with a massive amount of hype surrounding it.

But tell us, what was your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 It was too far away? Were you able to overlook all of this, or are you hoping to get your money back for the purchase like others have already done? Let us know below.