List of electronic passports of countries you can travel to without a visa | passport | visa | Epidemic tourism | 2021 Peru flights nnda-nnlt | the answers

Since the arrival of COVID-19, travel for holidays, work or study has become less frequent due to the restrictions imposed by each government due to the pandemic. Despite this, it is important to remember that there are more and more countries that Peruvians can enter without having to implement visa process. Trume offers you the full list.

What do you need to enter these countries if you do not have a visa?

To visit some countries it is only necessary to provide National Identity Document (DNI), From Passport (automatic or electronic) or who Andean Migration Card (TAM), which will serve to pass immigration controls at airports or borders. Check out the list below.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, There are currently 74 countries – by unilateral decision or by agreement – that do not require a visa for Peruvians who have ordinary passports.

To visit some countries, it is only necessary to present a National Identity Document (DNI), passport (automatic or electronic) or Andean Migration Card (TAM) (Photo: Andina)

What countries do not require a visa?

South america

Peruvians can enter:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Ecuador

Guyana

Paraguay

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Central America and the Caribbean

In Central America and the Caribbean, visa-free entry is permitted to:

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

please

Bonaire

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Panama

Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago

Seven

Saint Eustasius

North America

In North America, since 2012, Mexico It is the only country that does not require a visa for Peruvians.

Europe

In the case of Europe, since 2011, Russia Entry is allowed without a visa, same thing happens with BelarusAnd the Macedonia and Montenegro s Serbia.

If you still do not have your passport, and you want to obtain it, the National Immigration Control Authority offers you the option of processing it in one day (Photo: Andina)

While for him Agreement between Peru and the European Union For visa exemption for short stays, there are 30 EU member states that Peruvians can enter without a visa.

The countries that are part of this agreement are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden s Swiss.

Asia and the Middle East

In Asia and the Middle East, visa-free entry is allowed for Peruvians in:

Brunei

South Korea

philippines

Hong Kong

Indonesian, Israeli

Lebanon

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Turkey

It should be noted that in both Indonesia and Lebanon, the visa is granted upon landing and without further requirements.

Africa

In Africa, entry is only allowed with a passport Morocco, West, sunset s South Africa.

Restrictions imposed on periods of virus spread

Although many countries have decided to reopen their borders, all of them have also adopted health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

For this reason, the National Migration (Immigration) Oversight Authority warns that countries like Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, United States, Spain, Ecuador and Panama, in addition to requesting a health declaration, also require the traveler to submit a negative COVID-19 test (at most 72 hours before departure from the first boarding point) and quarantine.

Only in the case of Mexico, the only requirement is to complete Questionnaire to identify risk factors for travelersAnd the which must be presented upon arrival. And while providing a COVID-19 test is not necessary, if a passenger develops symptoms upon arrival, they may be subject to additional review and/or quarantine. For this reason, it is considered by the Immigration Control Authority as a country with “low restrictions”.

This document is not important for entry in some countries. (Photo: Andina)

In almost all cases, these measures do not apply to minors, but depending on the state, the release applies to minors under the age of two, six-year-olds and even minors under the age of 12 traveling with their parents.

In the case of Colombia, in addition to these requirements, travelers must download the CoronApp and complete the required information before the flight and for 14 days after the flight.

And in the case of Chile, as of today, Tuesday 15 June, only Chileans and Chileans will be able to enter. In addition to a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) 72 hours in advance, passengers will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival and will also have to self-quarantine for 5 days at the hotel at their own expense. In addition, they must have medical insurance covering COVID-19 (minimum coverage $30,000) and will be subject to “follow-up passengers” for 14 days or until they leave Chile.

Andean Society

If your flight is to one of the countries of the Andean Community (Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador), the Andean Migration Card (TAM). The Immigration and Statistical Control document is mandatory for movement between CAN countries.

You will be given a TAM when you enter any of the Andean countries, you must carry it during the journey and you will have to hand it over to the immigration authorities when you leave the said country.

In the case of Peru, Virtual TAM was implemented at Jorge Chavez Airport (for international travelers) and at licensed seaports (for cruise passengers).

If you urgently need to process your passport, you can carry out the process at the agency located at Jorge Chavez Airport. (Photo: Migrations)