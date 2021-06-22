Acer offers a number of exciting products to welcome back to school

Clarification. Acer launches Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

KONTAN.CO.ID – Jakarta. Acer welcomes back to school spiritروح back to school promo Which offers many attractive promotions. This promotion period runs for two full months or from June 1 to July 31, 2021.

Presence back to school promo It is a form of support from Acer for loyal users so that they can stay productive and do well in school matters of entertainment such as playing games anywhere and anytime.

The function of a home is now not just a place to live, but also a place to do everyday activities, from work and study to playing games.

Society certainly needs computing devices capable of helping them stay productive, while reducing activities outside the home as before.

To make people productive from home, Acer comes with an attractive promotion for loyal Acer customers, a back-to-school offer by offering three great laptop options.

Acer is offering back-to-school deals for gamers, ranging from gaming laptops the Predator Helios 300, Acer Nitro 5 and Acer Nitro 7 as well as the AMD Ryzen series the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 4000 series to the Acer Nitro KG241Q_S gaming monitor.

This laptop and monitor is ideal for those who need everyday computing not only for gaming but also for productivity. Back to school promo For laptops and gaming monitors, this offers attractive offers, starting withI free gears games (Gaming Headset/Gaming Mouse) on every purchase too Cashback up to IDR 4 million.

One of the interesting products is the Predator Helios 300. The popular Predator Helios 300 portable gaming console just got even better with the addition of technology and features that strong, coupled with an elegant design.

also in back to school promoThe Predator Helios 300 x Never Too Lavish Special Edition laptop offers a configuration capable of delivering better performance than before. There is also the Acer Nitro 7. This laptop is designed for casual gamers who want the best in design and performance.

