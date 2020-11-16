Lewis Hamilton equates to the Michael Schumacher record of seven world titles

To win the Formula 1 drivers’ championship in Istanbul Park, the Mercedes driver needed to finish ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas and did so easily in often treacherous conditions, securing a fourth successive title by winning the race after the sixth start.

If he continues to sport, it is widely expected that Hamilton will add to his tally of world titles. However, whatever he achieves in the coming years, his place in the Formula 1 group is guaranteed.

“For all the kids who dream of the impossible, you can do that too – I believe in you guys,” Hamilton said on his radio after crossing the finish line in his 94th Grand Prix win.

It was great leadership from one of the greats of all time. After poor training and qualifying sessions this weekend, questions have been raised over whether Hamilton can win in Turkey. In the rainy conditions, it was Hamilton’s decisive tire call that ultimately proved pivotal, with the Mercedes driver taking control halfway through the race.

After the victory, Hamilton embraced his team, telling Sky Sports that he was “lost because of the words” in his eyes.

“I must start by saying such a big thank you to all the players who are here, and all the players who have returned to the factory … I will not be able to do that if I do not join this team and he said,” It was a huge trip. ”

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the LH team for stuck with me all these years, and to my family. We dreamed about this when I was young and this is something beyond our dreams.”

Hamilton, who equaled a record many believed untouchable when Schumacher won his seventh title in 2004, received congratulatory messages from fellow drivers and sports stars from around the world and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Very deserving,” the former world champion wrote on Twitter. Nico Rosberg A former Mercedes team-mate for Hamilton and one of the few drivers to finish ahead of Hamilton in the championship during Britain’s 14-year run.

Manchester United and former England player Rio Ferdinand He wrote on Twitter that his fellow countryman was “the greatest athlete this country has ever produced – no doubt about that.”

Johnson tweeted: “Wonderful victory – well done @ LewisHamilton! You made us all proud.”

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez finished second, 31 seconds behind Hamilton, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel finished third. In 14th, he fought teammate Bottas – the only man who could have denied Hamilton the title – and ended up with no points.

Driving with the same vehicle as a Mercedes, Bottas’ performance showed just how talented Hamilton was. Nobody has come close to challenging the world champion during this amputated season and claiming the title with three races remaining, having won four consecutive races and 10 of the 14 races so far this year.

No driver has been as successful on the track as Hamilton, and no Formula One world champion has used his stature as Hamilton, the first and only black world champion in the sport in his 70-year history.

The 35-year-old has always been the face of his sport – his dominance and undisputed personality has made him the most celebrated British athlete on the planet – but in 2020 in particular, he has become a leading British sports voice in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, thus the voice of his sport. Also.

Ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix, Hamilton said the drive for equal rights made him “more proud” than the prospect of a seventh world title.

But when the checkered flag was waved, it became clear just how much the title meant this once-in-a-generation talent.

“My whole life I have probably secretly dreamed of this height, but I felt that this dream was far fetched. Seven is unimaginable,” Hamilton said on the podium.

“I feel like I’m just starting out, it’s really weird. I feel in great shape physically and mentally, this year has been probably the hardest for millions of people.

“I know things always look great from here on the big stage, (but) it’s no different for us athletes. That was a challenge, I didn’t know how to get past it. I managed to keep my head above the water and stay focused …”