Switzerland returns the families of its employees in Kiev, but keeps the embassy open | Europe update | Dr..

The Swiss government said on Monday (February 14, 2020) that relatives and relatives of its embassy staff in Kiev have already left Ukraine and advised them not to make any non-urgent trip to the country, due to the heightened tensions at the border with Russia. and the risk of a possible military escalation. The Swiss foreign ministry said in an official note that “due to the sensitive security situation” tourist and other non-urgent trips to Ukraine are not recommended.

He also stated that at least 257 Swiss nationals remained on Ukrainian soil, but unlike countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy or the United States, he did not publicly advise them to leave the country, arguing that it was an “individual decision”. He warned that leaving Ukraine could be complicated in the coming days, because in the face of the tense situation, airlines could reduce or cancel their ties with the state.

The ministerial note confirmed that the Swiss embassy in Kiev remains open to provide support to the country’s citizens who are still in Ukraine, stressing that the Swiss government “is campaigning for de-escalation at all levels and welcomes the various forms of dialogue that it has had in recent weeks.” (F)