Available at Costco: your plane membership
The wholesale retailer offers its members a 12-month subscription to Wheels Up Private Jet Service. Priced at Huge fee of $ 17,499.99 (It’s a private jet membership, after all), but it includes $ 3,500 Costco (cost) Shopping card, $ 4,000 airline credit and access to exclusive events.
Subscribers will also receive a one-year membership to Inspirato, which offers luxury vacation rentals, as well as “guaranteed aircraft nationwide for up to 365 days a year”. This means you can book a flight with less than 24 hours’ notice.
but there is a problem. Only $ 17,500 includes the right to book the excursions, but not the costs for the trips themselves. Members can either “pay in the fly” or purchase an additional “finance program” – not sold through Wheels Up – that provides lower fares and fewer flight times.
Wheels Up, a private airline that aims to make private flying “more accessible”, operates a fleet of more than 300 aircraft and has access to more than 1,250 partner aircraft, According to the product description on the Costco website.
There is, too Cheaper option. Customers can purchase a one-year membership for $ 1,994.99, which is nearly 80% less than the full-priced subscription cost, but doesn’t include the frills and excitement of a Costco shopping card, flight credit and a luxury vacation membership.
Although Costco is known for its discounted bulk materials and its appeal to the middle class, it is also attracting more affluent clients. For example, millionaire Senator Mitt Romney is a fan. in a Fox News interview During his presidential campaign in 2012, Romney said he enjoyed buying three packages of Costco Kirkland shirts.
The shopping club also offers pricey Engagement ringsAnd the Funds And even prof Double chicken coop.
Private jet memberships come as many people do Aviation is feared during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it also paved the way for other alternatives that reduce connectivity. Like flying and booking a private jet A luxury reserved primarily for the wealthy.
Wheels Promises “Safety without compromise” for its occupants, including twice-daily temperature checks for crew members, routine sterilization between flights, and fresh air ventilation.
