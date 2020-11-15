Available at Costco: your plane membership

Costco cost The wholesale retailer offers its members a 12-month subscription to Wheels Up Private Jet Service. Priced at Huge fee of $ 17,499.99 (It’s a private jet membership, after all), but it includes $ 3,500Shopping card, $ 4,000 airline credit and access to exclusive events.

Subscribers will also receive a one-year membership to Inspirato, which offers luxury vacation rentals, as well as “guaranteed aircraft nationwide for up to 365 days a year”. This means you can book a flight with less than 24 hours’ notice.

but there is a problem. Only $ 17,500 includes the right to book the excursions, but not the costs for the trips themselves. Members can either “pay in the fly” or purchase an additional “finance program” – not sold through Wheels Up – that provides lower fares and fewer flight times.