Lee McNicholas joins Lifted Entertainment as Creative Director, North

Angela Jayne has unveiled Lifted Entertainment, the new name for ITV Studios Entertainment, as the brand leads another strong year.

Label is developing a new prime-time beta program Secret Gameshow for ITV

March 15, 2021 – Lee McNicholas will join Lifted Entertainment as Creative Director, North Syco Entertainment, where he has spent the past 10 years as Creative Director and Executive Producer. He joins McNicolas as managing director Angela Jean, unveiling Lifted Entertainment as the new name for ITV Studios behind some of its biggest award-winning entertainment shows, including I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here! Love Island, Ice Dance, Sound, Countdown, University Challenge And the Saturday night takeaway from Ant & Dec.

As Creative Director at North, McNicholas will create and lead production and development to pay commissions. It will be based at Lifted Entertainment’s northern base at MediaCityUK, from which it produces a number of highly successful shows, including Judge Render Per ITV, University challenge For BBC2 and countdown – With new host Ann Robinson – for Channel 4. Last year, the team produced the documentary as well Abortion: Our History For channel 5.

MacNicolas will work alongside the incredible creative talent of Angela and Lifted Entertainment which includes Director of Entertainment, Richard Cowles, creative directors Tom Gould and Fiona Clark, and Kat Hepden, Head of Development.

MacNolas oversaw both British talent And the The X FactorIn addition to playing a major role in introducing both models internationally. As Executive Producer, McNicholas is responsible for all aspects of production from initial acting, supervising the UK’s largest television production and conducting live shows.

Prior to joining Syco, where he also worked with development teams in creating new formats for the UK and US markets, McNicholas worked on a variety of shows, including Channel 4. How clean is your house And BBC the Apprentice.

As the brand enters its new era, Lifted Entertainment is also commissioned for production Show secret games, The first new ITV pilot was made by comedian W. The The mysterious singer Lieutenant Colonel Joel Dumet. The show is a fun new hidden camera course, in which celebrities compete for bragging rights as they perform daring hidden camera acts to trick unsuspecting viewers into helping them. For celebs, it’s a chance to fight each other. For the crowd, it’s a chance to make money off a game show they never knew they were a part of.

Show secret games She joins a list that includes not only some of the most watched shows in the UK, but also the world’s most popular formats, with Love island And the I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here! – Both are created by Lifted Entertainment – they are operated in the 30 international markets in between.

[Pictured: Lee McNicholas]

Angela Jane, MD, Lifted EntertainmentHe said, “It gives me vast experience and expertise in mega global entertainment shows, which, when added to the depth of our wonderful creative team here in Manchester, means that he is ideally positioned to lead the next phase of growth in the North. I have no doubt that he will be an inspiring and gracious leader. And kindly, he shares our values ​​and our vision for the future.

“With hope approaching, it seems that we all need to get rid of our real lives now. A lot of the shows we produce bring joy and escape from reality, which is something I believe in. Show secret games frequently. The past year has given us all the opportunity to focus our minds on the future in 12 months like no other. We have responded to these challenges with creativity, determination, flexibility, skill and production throughout the lockdown, something we would not have done without our wonderful people. Now the future revolves around many of these award-winning, returnable global brands, and we are excited about the world of opportunity there. “

McNicolas told me:As a teenager growing up in Liverpool, I remember touring Granada’s studios thinking I would work here someday. I think after all these years I’ll be joining the great Manchester team, it’s really a dream come true. I am a huge fan of everything Lifted Entertainment produces and I hope to add more songs to their truly amazing list. ”

Lifted Entertainment hosts some of the most watched TV shows. The latest series of I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here!He was first filmed in the UK and he was in his twentiess Transcript of show and records reported with over 25 million requests on ITV Hub. Love island Meanwhile, this is the most watched show ever on ITV2 Saturday Night Takeaway from Ant & Dec’s, It was produced with Miter Entertainment and returned for its 17th series last month, with 8.5 million viewers watching after its release episode.

